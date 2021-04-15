IND USA
IPL 2021 Live Streaming, RR vs DC: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match on TV and online
IPL 2021 Live Streaming, RR vs DC: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match on TV and online

  • IPL 2021 RR vs DC Live Streaming: Here's how you can watch Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League match No. 7 today on Hotstar.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 12:11 PM IST

It will be Rishabh Pant vs Sanju Samson when Delhi Capitals face Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021 match No.7 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. The two talented wicketkeeper-batsmen will come face-to-face as captains in the IPL for the first time. Pant’s DC got off to a fine start by beating CSK in their opening match. RR, on the other hand suffered an agonizing defeat to PBKS despite a breath-taking 119 from captain Samson.

DC despite missing a few key players like Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, look like a well-oiled machine thanks to the presence of Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, and Tom Curran.

RR, who won’t have Ben Stokes, need to get their act together, especially in the bowling department

Where is the IPL 2021 match, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals taking place?

The IPL 2021 match No. 7, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

At what time does the IPL 2021 match, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals begin?

The IPL 2021 match No.7, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals begins at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday (April 15).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2021 match Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals?

The IPL 2021 match No. 7 Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2021 match RR vs DC online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match RR vs DC will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2021 match No.7 Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket

