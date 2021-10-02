IPL 2021, MI vs DC Live Streaming: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live on TV and online

Match No.42 of IPL 2021 will see two top teams, that are placed in different halves of the points table, battle it out at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. For Delhi Capitals (DC), a win today will secure a berth in the IPL 14 playoffs. On the other, two points for Mumbai Indians (MI) would do a world of good to their pursuit of a top-4 finish. The Delhi Capitals come into this contest on the back of a loss but are as rampant as ever. MI, however, are in this game on the back of a win after three consecutive losses. It's more than reasonable to believe that neither of these teams will leave any stone unturned in getting that W zone.

Here's all you need to know about MI vs DC IPL 2021 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah in the UAE.

At what time does the IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals begins at 3:30 PM IST on Saturday (October 2).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals?

The IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl