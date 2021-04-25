IPL 2021, RCB Predicted XI vs CSK: Red-hot Royal Challengers Bangalore likely to remain unchanged, seek fifth win

Surprise, Surprise. We have new table-toppers in IPL 2021, the Royal Challengers Bangalore, who, contrary to their performances last few seasons, have been un a ruthless run, laying waste to their first four opponents. With four wins in a row, RCB are the only unbeaten team in the tournament. For them, the next in line are Chennai Super Kings as the IPL sets its sights on the Southern Derby. (IPL 2021 Points Table)

IPL 2021, CSK Predicted XI vs RCB

What better time for the MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli battle to take center-stage. RCB are CSK are the top two teams, not only on the points table but also on current form. CSK have regrouped to win three in a row after a defeat to Delhi Capitals in their opening game. Rest assured, RCB will face some stiff competition, for which they may or may not make some changes to their Playing XI from the previous game against Rajasthan Royals.

1 Devdutt Padikkal: The youngster from Karnataka, Devdutt Padikkal banished the memories of three low scores with a sparkling century against Rajasthan Royals as RCB crushed them by 10 wickets. Padikkal's return to form bodes well for a side whose batting is already on the upswing and it only adds more metal to the batting-heavy composition of the table-toppers.

2 Virat Kohli (Capt): The first player to score 6000 IPL runs, Virat Kohli lit up IPL 2021 with his maiden half-century of the season. Kohli and Padikkal added 181 runs for the opening wicket but he promises to face a tougher challenge against the in-form bowling attack of Dhoni's CSK which features his India teammates Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Ravindra Jadeja

3 Shahbaz Ahmed: Shahbaz Ahmed has been talked highly, especially by skipper Kohli, and having not gotten the opportunity to bat in the previous match, is likely to retain his place in the Playing XI.

4 AB de Villiers: AB de Villiers scored a brilliant half-century in his previous outing, scoring an unbeaten 76 off 34 balls. At No. 4, he can be at this destructive self. With 4974 runs, de Villiers is 26 away from completing 5000 runs in the IPL, and he wouldn't want to leave it too late to get there

5 Glenn Maxwell: With back-to-back half-centuries, to go with a knock of 39 runs, Glenn Maxwell appears a totally different batsman than the one than represented Punjab Kings last season. He would be one of the top wickets, if not the topmost, for CSK, especially given his ability to go bit at any stage in the innings.

6 Kyle Jamieson: More than the bat, Jamieson has been a revelation with the ball for RCB, already picking up six wickets from four matches. However, against CSK, his batting might be up to test and the New Zealand may just find his groove with the bat at the right time.

7 Washington Sundar: Washington Sundar too hasn't gotten many opportunities with the bat thanks to the stupendous batting display by RCB so far in the tournament. However, with the ball, Kohli may bank on him to get him early wickets, especially that of Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad, both of whom scored fifties in CSK's previous game.

8 Kane Richardson: Australia quick Kane Richardson had a fine outing against RR, picking up 1/29 from three overs. He is likely to get another crack and partner Jamieson, Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel as the fourth pacer at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

9 Harshal Patel: The Purple Cap holder, Harshal Patel is coming off another three-wicket-haul and would want to extend his lead at the top of the leading wicket-takers list of IPL 2021

10 Mohammed Siraj: Mohammed Siraj continues to improve and impress. He picked up 3/27 against Rajasthan Royals and something similar would be expected of him when he takes on a batting-heavy CSK unit.

11 Yuzvendra Chahal: Yuzvendra Chahal bowled just two overs against the Royals the other evening, but he may get a full quota of overs against a top side such as CSK, which brags batsmen such as Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, du Plessis and more.