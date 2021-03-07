IPL 2021 schedule: Mumbai Indians matches, timings, opponents, venues and all you need to know
The schedule for the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League was announced on Sunday, dismissing all question marks over whether the edition will be held in India. As announced, the cities of Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai and Bengaluru will be hosting 56 matches between themselves with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opener on April 9.
The most successful team in the history of the IPL, Mumbai Indians are five-time champions. Having topped the table with 18 points from 14 matches before beating Delhi Capitals in the final, MI were crowned champions yet again. With a fresh season ahead, MI would be eyeing a distinction that is yet to be achieved by an IPL team – to win a hat-trick of titles. Ahead of what promises to be another exciting season ahead, here is a detailed look at MI's schedule.
Match 1: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, April 9, Chennai, 7:30 PM
Match 2: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, April 13, Chennai, 7:30 PM
Match 3: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, April 17, Chennai, 7:30 PM
Match 4: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, April 20, Chennai, 7:30 PM
Match 5: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, April 23, Chennai, 7:30 PM
Match 6: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, April 29, Delhi 3:30 PM
Match 7: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, May 1, Delhi, 7:30 PM
Match 8: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, May 4, Delhi, 7:30 PM
Match 9: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, May 8, Delhi, 7:30 PM
Match 10: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, May 10, Bengaluru, 7:30 PM
Match 11: Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, Bengaluru, May 13, 3:30 PM
Match 12: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, May 16, Bengaluru, 7:30 PM
Match 13: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, May 20, Kolkata, 7:30 PM
Match 14: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, May 23, Kolkata, 3:30 PM
MI will be playing five matches in Chennai, four in Delhi, three in Bengaluru and two games in Kolkata.
