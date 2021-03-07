IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / IPL 2021 schedule: Mumbai Indians matches, timings, opponents, venues and all you need to know
Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians will be eyeing a hat-trick of title wins. (IPL)
Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians will be eyeing a hat-trick of title wins. (IPL)
cricket

IPL 2021 schedule: Mumbai Indians matches, timings, opponents, venues and all you need to know

  • IPL 2021: Defending champions Mumbai Indians will be playing five matches in Chennai, four in Delhi, three in Bengaluru and two games in Kolkata.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 02:33 PM IST

The schedule for the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League was announced on Sunday, dismissing all question marks over whether the edition will be held in India. As announced, the cities of Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai and Bengaluru will be hosting 56 matches between themselves with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opener on April 9.

Also Read | IPL 2021 to begin on April 9, MI to face RCB in opener

The most successful team in the history of the IPL, Mumbai Indians are five-time champions. Having topped the table with 18 points from 14 matches before beating Delhi Capitals in the final, MI were crowned champions yet again. With a fresh season ahead, MI would be eyeing a distinction that is yet to be achieved by an IPL team – to win a hat-trick of titles. Ahead of what promises to be another exciting season ahead, here is a detailed look at MI's schedule.

Also Read | IPL 2021 Full Schedule, venue, date, timings: All you need to know

Match 1: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, April 9, Chennai, 7:30 PM

Match 2: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, April 13, Chennai, 7:30 PM

Match 3: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, April 17, Chennai, 7:30 PM

Match 4: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, April 20, Chennai, 7:30 PM

Match 5: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, April 23, Chennai, 7:30 PM

Match 6: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, April 29, Delhi 3:30 PM

Match 7: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, May 1, Delhi, 7:30 PM

Match 8: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, May 4, Delhi, 7:30 PM

Match 9: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, May 8, Delhi, 7:30 PM

Match 10: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, May 10, Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

Match 11: Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, Bengaluru, May 13, 3:30 PM

Match 12: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, May 16, Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

Match 13: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, May 20, Kolkata, 7:30 PM

Match 14: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, May 23, Kolkata, 3:30 PM

MI will be playing five matches in Chennai, four in Delhi, three in Bengaluru and two games in Kolkata.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl 2021 ipl indian premier league mumbai indians
Close
IPL 2021: Complete fixture of RCB(Twitter)
IPL 2021: Complete fixture of RCB(Twitter)
ipl

IPL 2021 schedule: RCB matches, timings, opponents, venues- all you need to know

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 03:08 PM IST
IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore will be playing four games in Ahmedabad, five matches in Kolkata, three matches in Chennai, and two games in Mumbai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Capitals finisher runner-up last year. (IPL)
Delhi Capitals finisher runner-up last year. (IPL)
cricket

IPL 2021 schedule: Delhi Capitals matches, timings, opponents and venues

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 03:07 PM IST
  • IPL 2021: The Delhi Capitals will be playing five matches in Kolkata, four in Ahmedabad, three in Mumbai and two games in Chennai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab Kings.(Punjab Kings/Twitter)
Punjab Kings.(Punjab Kings/Twitter)
cricket

IPL 2021 schedule: Punjab Kings matches, timings, opponents and venues

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 03:00 PM IST
IPL 2021 Schedule: All you need to know about Punjab Kings' fixtures, timings, venues, and opponents.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians will be eyeing a hat-trick of title wins. (IPL)
Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians will be eyeing a hat-trick of title wins. (IPL)
cricket

IPL 2021 schedule: Mumbai Indians matches, timings, opponents and venues

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 02:33 PM IST
  • IPL 2021: Defending champions Mumbai Indians will be playing five matches in Chennai, four in Delhi, three in Bengaluru and two games in Kolkata.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IPL 2021 begins from April 9th.(IPL)
IPL 2021 begins from April 9th.(IPL)
cricket

IPL 2021 Full Schedule, venue, date, timings: All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 02:38 PM IST
IPL 2021: All you need to know about the Indian Premier League 2021 season. The first match will be played on April 9th, in Chennai between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's ODI vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur during team's training session(HT Photo)
India's ODI vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur during team's training session(HT Photo)
cricket

Harmanpreet Kaur becomes 5th Indian woman to play 100 ODIs

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 02:18 PM IST
Harmanpreet joined Mithali Raj (210), Jhulan Goswami (183), Anjum Chopra (127) and Amita Sharma (116) in the elite list of players who have played 100 or more ODIs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IPL Trophy(IPL / Twitter)
IPL Trophy(IPL / Twitter)
cricket

IPL 2021 to begin from April 9, MI to face RCB in season opener

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:57 PM IST
The season will kickstart on April 9, 2021 in Chennai with a high-octane clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England's Jonny Bairstow(AP)
England's Jonny Bairstow(AP)
cricket

Michael Vaughan feels Jonny Bairstow's days are numbered in England team

PTI, London
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:48 PM IST
Vaughan strongly feels such a poor show would result in Bairstow losing his place in the side when the Ashes series comes later this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File images of Adam Gilchrist (L) and Rishabh Pant. (Getty/BCCI)
File images of Adam Gilchrist (L) and Rishabh Pant. (Getty/BCCI)
cricket

Gilchrist lauds Pant for swashbuckling ton, youngster calls it 'huge compliment'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:42 PM IST
  • India vs England: Rishabh Pant's blazing century got several former cricketers talking, including Adam Gilchrist.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Shoaib Akhtar.(Freelance Photo by Yogen Shah)
File image of Shoaib Akhtar.(Freelance Photo by Yogen Shah)
cricket

'If Pant, Sundar can score, why can't England?' asks Shoaib Akhtar

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:29 PM IST
India vs England: Speaking in a video uploaded on his Youtube channel, former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar described England's defeat as "embarrassing".
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of former India batsman VVS Laxman(Getty Images)
File image of former India batsman VVS Laxman(Getty Images)
cricket

‘What a future he’s going to have’: Laxman names ‘biggest positive’ for India

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:25 PM IST
Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman picked Rishabh Pant as the biggest gain for Team India both as a batsman and as a keeper.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England lost 4th Test by an innings and 25 runs.(PTI)
England lost 4th Test by an innings and 25 runs.(PTI)
cricket

'Horrendous game': Gough says England were 'not good enough' in 4th Test

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:49 AM IST
India vs England: Speaking on the commentary on talkSPORT 2, former England fast bowler Darren Gough described England's performance as "horrendous".
READ FULL STORY
Close
England's captain Joe Root and his teammate Jonny Bairstow(Twitter)
England's captain Joe Root and his teammate Jonny Bairstow(Twitter)
cricket

‘When you play for your country, be prepared to face difficulties’: Gavaskar

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:12 AM IST
Sunil Gavaskar mentioned that the England players should be ready to face hardship when they are representing their country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian spinners once again did the bulk of the damage. (BCCI)
Indian spinners once again did the bulk of the damage. (BCCI)
cricket

India have completely outplayed, out-batted and out-spun England: Hussain

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:59 AM IST
  • Nasser Hussain believes England need to take responsibility for the 1-3 series defeat against India, explaining how the home team outperformed the opposition in most of the departments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Captain Virat Kohli with Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Rishabh Pant(Twitter)
Captain Virat Kohli with Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Rishabh Pant(Twitter)
cricket

‘It takes a special leader to elevate other players’: AB de Villiers

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 09:59 AM IST
De Villiers took to Twitter and acknowledged Kohli’s leadership under which the youngsters played with freedom and dominated the game.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP