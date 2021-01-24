'Shows you have confidence in your players': Gautam Gambhir points out 'difference between KKR and RCB'
Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir said that Kolkata Knight Riders showcased that they back their players by retaining Dinesh Karthik. The former KKR captain had a forgettable IPL 2020 season, in which he scored just 169 runs in 14 games at an average of 14.08. With his struggles with the bat, Karthik was also removed from captaincy with Eoin Morgan being given the job.
So, it came as a surprise that KKR decided to retain Karthik when the IPL 2021 Player Retention were announced earlier this week.
Speaking on the Star Sports network, Gambhir said that KKR have shown that they have faith in their players and that is the difference between the two-time champions and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
"Dinesh Karthik had a very bad season last year. He was also removed from the captaincy, but despite that if you have retained him, it shows that the franchise is backing you. And because of that your confidence increases, and that is the difference between KKR and RCB," Gambhir said.
"I am in agreement with all those franchises who have not released too many players. It shows you have kept confidence in your players. This is called releasing just the excess baggage. So, it is not that surprising. The core is still there, they have not done too many changes," he added.
"They might probably take one or two players and might have their eyes on them, if they can get them. If you see, the playing XI is as it is. Probably all the players they have released were not part of their first playing-XI.
"Chennai have also done a similar thing; they have also not released too many players apart from the two players who were very expensive," he signed
