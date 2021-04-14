IPL 2021, SRH Predicted XI vs RCB: Change of all-rounder can help SRH

After losing their first IPL 2021 game by a tiny margin, David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to get back on winnings ways when they square off against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai. The 10-run loss to Kolkata Knight Riders was indeed painful but they need to take lessons from that defeat and move ahead. They had thrashed Kohli & Co in the eliminator of IPL 2020 and are also aware that a revamped RCB will be a tough opponent. Hence, Sunrisers need to pick a powerful XI that can give an equal fight.

Let’s have a look at SRH’s predicted XI vs RCB for IPL 2021, Match No 6.

David Warner (c): The skipper needs to push himself after what he went through in the first game. The three-time Orange Cap winner, David Warner, must come out with something special to stun RCB in Chennai.

Wriddhiman Saha: He needs to bring that spark back in him which makes him a first-choice opener. Saha has done it in the past and would surely get another chance to unleash his talent.

Jonny Bairstow: The Englishman has been in top form since he landed in India. He had a terrific limited-overs series against India and went with all guns blazing in the first IPL 2021 match. He surely finds a spot in the final XI.

Abdul Samad: This strong man from Kashmir has the courage to smash the big-ticket bowlers all around the park. Samad acts like a catalyst in the middle-order and can be tried ahead of Manish Pandey.

Manish Pandey: His fighting fifty went in vain the other day but the more serious concern was him not hitting any boundary in death overs. But Pandey has that experience to bounce back and prove his worth.

Kedar Jadhav: Jadhav, the man with a golden arm, can replace Vijay Shankar who seemed to be struggling with the bat and the ball in the previous game. Jadhav could be a handy off-spinner in Chennai.

Mohammad Nabi: Nabi is likely to be preferred again for his all-around qualities. The Chennai track suites a spinner like him and the batsman in him would once again look to express himself.

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan will lead the SRH spin attack and his pairing with his compatriot Nabi is a lethal combo. Not to forget Rashid’s batting skills as well.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Bhuvneshwar has been in top form lately but he didn’t get a satisfactory start in IPL 2021. He was one of the expensive SRH bowlers against KKR. However, the Indian quick knows how to bounce back. He continues to be one of the players to watch out for.

T Natarajan: Natarajan has been a vital cog in SRH line-up. He will be raring to go against the likes of Virat Kohli, ABD and Maxwell tonight.

Sandeep Sharma: Sandeep was a bit unfortunate against KKR as he couldn’t scalp any wicket. But he still remains a tough bowler to face and has a great record against Virat Kohli.

SRH Predicted XI: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha, Jonny Bairstow, Abdul Samad, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma