‘You’ve got so much to learn from that one innings’: Ponting lauds Prithvi Shaw’s blistering knock against CSK - WATCH

Delhi Capitals began their campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 with a phenomenal win against Chennai Super Kings last week. Under the leadership of Rishabh Pant, DC exhibited ticked all the boxes and won their opening game by 7 wickets.

Head coach Ricky Ponting was happy as his team began the journey this year with a terrific win. During his dressing speech after the game, the former Australian captain lauded Prithvi Shaw who roared back to form against CSK. The opening batsman blasted his way to a 38-ball 72 against CSK.

“Prithvi, it was awesome and you have got so much to learn from that one innings. You can go into the next game thinking about nothing, you will get runs again. So, you got plenty to learn from that innings, it was awesome,” said Ponting in his first dressing room speech.

Prithvi went through a tough phase during IPL 2020. His misery continued in the Test series Down Under where he failed to perform in the opening Test match and was dropped from rest of the matches. The youngster then focused on his technique and came back strong. He amassed over 800 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, becoming the first cricketer in history to do so.

Shikhar Dhawan also clubbed a match-winning 85 off 54 balls but Ponting feels the bowlers had set the tone for the victory against CSK in Delhi Capitals' opening game in this IPL.

“Outstanding performance, brilliant team effort. Rishabh's first game as captain, he did a fantastic job mate, congratulation. Bowlers upfront, Woakes he set the tone early on,” said Ponting.

“Wicket in the second over of the innings. Followed up by Avesh, who ended up knocking over two international captains, mate awesome job, well done,” he added.

Dhawan might have won the Player of the Match award for his ferocious knock but Ponting presented the Change Room's Men of the Match award to Avesh Khan, Chris Woakes, and Prithvi for their impressive performance against CSK.

Delhi Capitals will next take on Rajasthan Royals here at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

