IPL 2022, DC Predicted XI vs GT: Delhi Capitals upbeat with return of one of the best T20 bowlers

Delhi Capitals got off to a winning start in IPL 2022 by chasing down 178 against five-time champions Mumbai Indians with more than an over to spare. They will look to put another dominating performance against newcomers Gujarat Titans who too won their first match in the tournament against fellow debutants Lucknow Super Giants. The DC vs GT match will place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday, which will mark the first double header of the season. DC received a big shot in the arm ahead of their encounter against GT as three of their players Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman and Sarfaraz Khan completed their quarantine and are available for selection. DC captain Rishabh Pant is likely to make certain changes to the side, especially after a below-par performance by its seamers in the opening match.

Also read: 'His practice, work-ethics a lot similar to Dhoni': Shastri lauds 'tactical' India youngster in IPL; 'He's street-smart'

DC Predicted XI vs GT

Prithvi Shaw: The attacking right-hander played some scintillating shots to give a flying start to the DC chase but just when he was looking set for a big one, he got out to Basil Thampi. This has been the biggest area of concern for Shaw in the IPL. He has gotten off to blazing starts on a regular basis but has somehow failed to convert them into something substantial.

Tim Seifert: The New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter was at his attacking best on his DC debut. It was his opening partnership with Shaw that gave the Capitals a head start in the run chase against MI. Seifert will be looking to make the most of the limited-overs opportunities he gets before David Warner joins the DC squad.

Mandeep Singh: With Sarfaraz Khan available for selection, Mandeep Singh will be under pressure to deliver the goods at the crucial No.3 spot. He was out for duck in the season opener but is likely to get another opportunity against Gujarat.

Rishabh Pant: The Delhi Capitals captain would be disappointing with the way he got out in the previous match against MI. But trust the attacking left-hander to continue playing his natural attacking game. Pant’s performance as a leader will also closely monitored as he is being pitted as future leader of the Indian side.

Lalit Yadav: Ever since making his IPL debut for DC last year, Lalit Yadav has slowly started managed to build a space for himself in the DC XI. The Delhi cricketer was simply superb against MI. His unbeaten 48 off 38 balls was one of the major reasons behind DC’s successful run chase despite losing three quick wickets after a good opening start.

Rovman Powell: The attacking West Indies right-hander’s career with DC did not get off to the best of starts as he was dismissed for a duck while trying to pull a Basil Thampi bouncer. Like Seifert, Powell too would know that his spot will be in danger once Australia’s Mitchell Marsh regains his full fitness and hence, would look to make the most of the opportunities he gets.

Axar Patel: Few games after he had made his IPL debut for the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Axar Patel had said he considers himself as a batting all-rounder. The left-hander took giants steps towards making everybody fall on the same line by slamming an unbeaten 38 off 17 balls including three sixes in the match against MI. While there have been very little doubts about his left-arm spin in T20 cricket, his batting could well turn out to be the biggest plus for DC going ahead.

Shardul Thakur: The India all-rounder would be slightly disappointed with the way he bowled with the new ball but Shardul Thakur made a useful contribution with the bat in the MI match.

Kuldeep Yadav: After warming the benches in KKR for far too long, left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav would be happy to get regular opportunities with a new franchise. His journey with Delhi Capitals started on a perfect note as he returned with figures of 3 for 18 which included the wicket of Rohit Sharma.

Lungi Ngidi: The South African fast bowler is likely to straightaway get into the Capitals XI. Ngidi’s ability to prize out wickets with the new ball is certain to give an edge to the DC bowling unit which lacked experience in the previous match.

Mustafizur Rahman: The Bangladesh left-arm seamer is an absolute gem in white-ball cricket. He is good with the new ball but at the death he is even better. Mustafizur’s cutters and slowers still give nightmares to opposition batters. He is set to make his DC debut on Saturday.