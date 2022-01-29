'Franchise might have found that inappropriate': Aakash Chopra on why RCB released Chahal, feels 'they can buy him back'

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra on Friday looked at the reasons behind Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) not retaining their star player Yuzvendra Chahal ahead of the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), but believes that the franchise will buy back the leg-spinner in the mega auction, which will be held on February 12 and 13.

Chahal was RCB's second-highest wicket-taker in the 2021 season, after Harshal Patel's record 32 wickets, with 18 dismissals, and highest in the UAE-leg of the season. However, RCB released both the bowlers and retained their former skipper Virat Kohli, all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj ahead of the auction.

Sharing his thoughts on Chahal's release, on his YouTube channel, Aakash feels that the leg-spinner might have wanted a hefty amount for retention which RCB could not afford, but felt that they can buy him back at the auction for INR 6-6.5 crore.

"One more thing is what Harshal and Yuzi want. Yuzi might have said that he wants 10 crores and you as a franchise might not have found that appropriate, and you would buy him back at the auction. You might get back Yuzi Chahal in your team in 6-6.5 crores, Harshal might also come back without spending a lot more. I don't think it's that bad a decision," he said.

He further added that RCB has taken the right decision by not retaining both Chahal and Harshal and now has the opportunity to get them back for INR 7-8 crore.

"It's a good question. They would have thought about both of them, but they would have thought whether they can buy them again at 7-8 crores. I think you can buy back both of them for 7-8 crores," he said.

Having retained three players, RCB will enter 2022 auction with a purse of INR 57 crore.