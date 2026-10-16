Yuzvendra Chahal’s revelations: Rohit-Kohli backing, Dhoni’s influence and World Cup snub

Yuzvendra Chahal has always been known for his candid personality. The leg-spinner has recently reflected on several defining moments of his career. In a conversation with former India opener-turned-analyst Aakash Chopra on the Bat and Ball podcast, Chahal spoke about his unfulfilled Test ambitions, World Cup omissions, the influence of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, and his struggles away from cricket. He also discussed his ₹18 crore IPL contract, the Impact Player rule and his ambition to don the Indian blues again. Yuzvendra Chahal spoke about defining moments from his career. (HT Print)

On being labelled a white-ball specialist “The people around me did that. If I didn’t have an interest, why would I have bothered? Why would I go there? Why would I stay away from family or spend two months at a time there? What am I getting out of it?” Chahal answered when asked about his reputation as a white-ball specialist.

He felt that the 2017-19 period offered him the best chance to break into the Test side. However, the presence of Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav made things difficult.

“It will stay with me my whole life. I really felt that, yes, I could bowl 35 or 40 overs, though looking at my physique, people didn’t think I could,” he said.

On Rohit and Kohli backing his 2024 World Cup return While speaking about his return to the white-ball setup during the 2024 World Cup, Chahal credited Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. He expressed his gratitude to the two senior players for their involvement in bringing him back into India’s squad for the ICC tournament.

“Rohit bhaiya told me that, man…. I want you; let’s see about the rest of the selection committee. Virat bhaiya also had a huge role in it. If I got selected, I think Virat bhaiya and Rohit bhaiya had a big hand in it.”

On the Impact Player rule Chahal was sceptical of the Impact Player rule in the IPL and how it has disturbed the equilibrium between bat and ball. When asked whether the rule should stay or go, Chahal replied: “It shouldn’t happen. I mean, otherwise, just give us an extra fielder. Or, give us 75-yard boundaries, keep the wickets however you want, no problem. Give us grass. Give us something. Then I’ll see who hits slow balls for sixes.”

He particularly pointed to the inflation in powerplay scoring rates since the rule was introduced. “Today, you don’t score less than 70 in six overs, and even then, they say, ‘We are 10 runs short.’”

On Rohit explaining his 2023 World Cup omission Chahal was not part of India’s 2023 ODI World Cup campaign. It was a surprising decision, but one that had tactical considerations behind it. The leg-spinner said that while he was surprised, Rohit, the then-captain of the team, offered him clarity.

“Rohit bhai told me, ‘We need a batsman up to number eight. We are going for that.’ At that time, in the Asia Cup too, I think they went with an extra fast bowler. So Rohit bhai had clearly told me that, ‘We want to see a fast bowler here because the World Cup is coming up.’ So that was clear to me.”

On his continuing India ambitions Chahal has been out of India contention for more than three years. His last appearance in an India jersey came in a T20I against the West Indies in Lauderhill. Now, even after retiring from first-class cricket, the leg-spinner continues to harbour hopes of an India comeback.

“Definitely, that’s why I left one thing so that I could work even harder on the other. Money, touch wood, is enough to get through life. But wearing that Indian jersey again, there will be no greater feeling than that.

“The dream is very much alive. The dream is not going anywhere. Otherwise, I would have retired from all formats.”

On his ₹ 18 crore contract in IPL Chahal received a substantial hike in his IPL contract ahead of the 2025 season. He was previously playing for the Rajasthan Royals at a price of ₹6.5 crore. During the 2025 auction, the Punjab Kings bought him for ₹18 crore, a rise of nearly 176 percent.

“No, absolutely, I deserve it. That is why I got it,” Chahal said when asked if he felt overvalued. He also questioned the disparity in the treatment of Indian and overseas players in the league. “If an outside player comes and gets 18-20 crore, no one talks about them. If an Indian player gets it, then a separate narrative starts.”

On Kohli’s support after Raina’s three sixes Chahal recalled an incident from IPL 2015, giving listeners a glimpse into Virat Kohli's captaincy. During the season, in a match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings, Suresh Raina smashed him for three consecutive sixes.

“Getting hit for three in three for the first time, you do feel a bit shaken. So, Virat bhai was at long-on; he came up and said, ‘It’s alright, let them hit sixes; we’ll see.’”

He subsequently got the better of Raina. Chahal believes it was a reward for his courage despite being subjected to such an onslaught. “If I had tried to play it safe, I probably would have been hit for six sixes.”

On learning from AB de Villiers Chahal also explained how bowling to AB de Villiers in RCB’s nets helped him learn and mature as a bowler. “AB sir, he always used to bat exactly like a traditional batsman. I never saw him playing a reverse sweep in the nets.”

“When he gave me feedback, I thought, if he is finding it difficult, if such a great batsman can’t do it, then it must be difficult for others.”

On being scolded by MS Dhoni MS Dhoni played a significant role in mentoring Chahal and Kuldeep from behind the stumps. Both have acknowledged Dhoni's influence, and the stump-mic recordings from that period offer some insight into it. Chahal reiterated this while also recalling an incident when Dhoni scolded him during his six-wicket performance against England in Bengaluru in 2017.

“I got scolded once, when I took six wickets in that match against England. I went numb, then Raina bhaiya came from behind and said, ‘Hey, forget it, don’t worry.’”