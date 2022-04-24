'The fact he's able to bowl that length at that pace makes him dangerous': McGrath reviews Umran Malik's IPL 2022 outing

The Indian bowlers have produced consistent performances in the 2022 Indian Premier League so far. Among the top-5 wicket-taking bowlers, four are Indians – while Yuzvendra Chahal is at the top of the table, it has been a season of redemption for Kuldeep Yadav so far, who is third with 13 wickets to his name so far. Even as the two spinners have dominated the Purple Cap race, however, it would be grossly unfair to conclude that the Indian pacers have lagged behind. (<strong>Follow IPL 2022 Coverage</strong>)

T Natarajan has produced exceptional performances and is currently second on the list, while many other India stars have also been consistent with their performances so far. Former Australia pace legend Glenn McGrath has named two pacers who impressed him in the ongoing edition of the tournament – Avesh Khan and Prasidh Krishna.

The duo has trained at the coveted MRF Pace Foundation where McGrath is the director of cricket, and Australia great said that they have shown with their performances that “they can handle pressure.”

“I think there are a lot of academies, like NCA, and what we do here is focus more on fast bowling and that is important. Just continue bringing the young guys through. Recently we saw two of our guys Avesh Khan and Prasidh Krishna come through, and to see Prasidh bowl a wicket maiden in the penultimate over [against Delhi Capitals] shows they can handle pressure,” McGrath said, as quoted by The Hindu.

The Aussie great also talked in detail about Umran Malik, who is drawing the attention of fans and former cricketers alike with his impressive pace in IPL 2022.

“If you have a bowler bowling at that pace, I am sure the selectors will be very interested and love to have someone bowling at that pace for your country,” said the former Australia pacer, who ended a stellar international career with 563 wickets in Tests and 381 in ODIs.

"It is about being able to bowl your three lengths — a good-length ball, a good bouncer and a yorker.

“Bowling a yorker is a lot tougher and the fact that he is able to bowl one at that pace makes him very dangerous.”