IPL 2022: KL Rahul slapped with fine for Lucknow's slow over rate against Mumbai Indians

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul on Saturday smashed a blistering century in his 100th IPL game as his team beat five-time champions Mumbai Indians by 18 runs at the Brabourne Stadium. The captain scored 103 not out off 60 balls to help Lucknow win the fourth game of their first-ever IPL season.

While Lucknow notched up a challenging 199 for four on the board, Mumbai went on to score 181/9 to further decrease their playoff chances. In their maiden IPL outing, Lucknow are currently placed second behind fellow newcomers and IPL leaders Gujarat Titans.

Rahul hit Tymal Mills for a boundary to bring up his third IPL hundred in 56 balls and finish with five sixes in his winning knock. But the game wasn't a perfect one for the LSG captain. He was fined ₹12 lakh after his team maintained a slow over-rate against Rohit Sharma's men,

"The Lucknow Super Giants have been fined after they maintained a slow over rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Match 26 against Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium – CCI, Mumbai on Saturday," the IPL said in a statement.

"As it was the team’s first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to a minimum over-rate offences, captain KL Rahul was fined ₹12 lakhs," it added.

"It's a special day (100th IPL match) and a special hundred. I wasn't among the runs but the pitch was good and I made the most of it," said Rahul in the post-match presentation after the game.

The Karnataka lad also warned his team against any sort of complacency. "We have played well, we need to be humble and keep learning. The team is brilliant and I enjoy spending time with them, creating a team that was comfortable was something we looked for in the auction."

"The batters haven't done well in the powerplay at times. Keeping the opposition quiet early in their innings would also help. I don't look at different opposition differently," he added.