LSG vs RCB, IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live

KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock will be up against the old IPL franchise as Lucknow Super Giants take on a buoyant Royal Challengers Bangalore at the DY Patil Sports Academy. LSG and RCB head into the match after wins over Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals respectively. Both teams, who have eight points from six outings, will look to consolidate their position in the top-4 bracket. While Rahul is among the top run-scorers of the 10-team competition, the focus will be on Virat Kohli, who has blown hot and cold so far.

The former RCB skipper will look to notch up a big score and the current captain is also in the same boat. Faf du Plessis has failed to fire since the opening game. The spotlight will be on Dinesh Karthik, who is single-handedly winning matches for his new side. On the bowling front, Josh Hazlewood bowled an exceptional spell against Delhi Capitals and he will look to do an encore. For Lucknow, Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi have managed to leave their mark in the side's debut IPL season.

Here's all you need to know about LSG vs RCB Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore?

The IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.

At what time does the IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore begin?

The IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore begins at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday (April 19).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore?

The IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.