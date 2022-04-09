IPL 2022 MI Predicted XI vs RCB: Mumbai Indians desperate to avert slide, veteran India quick set to replace Daniel Sams

With a hat-trick of defeat, five-time champions Mumbai Indians have gotten off to a woeful start in the Indian Premier League 2022. Sure, in the past as well MI have started poorly only to show a resurgence in the second half of the tournament and on occasions, even ended up winning the title. However, this time around, things appear different. Nothing Rohit Sharma is doing is coming off. Against Kolkata Knight Riders, MI were in with a chance before Pat Cummins' blitz stole a win for KKR. With 11 matches to go, and judging by Rohit's change room to his team, MI appear desperate for a win, and in order to finally get underway in the points table, here are the 11 players we feel they will field against a red-hot Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 18th of the IPL on Saturday.

1 Rohit Sharma (Captain): Is it the pressure of captaincy? Or something else? Fact of the matter is that Rohit is not getting runs which is hurting MI’s credibility with the bat and their chances of getting a big score. Before it is too late, Rohit the captain needs to conjure a special innings.

2 Ishan Kishan(WK): With consecutive fifties, Ishan started the IPL well but was dismissed cheaply against KKR. With Rohit not firing, the onus is on Ishan to justify the hefty price tag the franchise has shelled out on him.

3 Dewald Brevis: Brevis made his MI debut the other night against KKR and although his innings was short-lived, he entertained during his cameo of 29 off 19 balls. Expect Baby AB to get one more shot at No. 3 for MI, even if that means Suryakumar Yadav bats at No. 4.

4 Suryakumar Yadav: He may have missed the first two matches but Suryakumar made a sublime entry in IPL 2022 with a fine half-century against KKR. With MI struggling for dependable options in the middle order, Suryakumar’s role becomes all the more important.

5 Tilak Verma: Along with Ayush Badoni, Tilak Verma has been one of the finds of this year’s IPL. His shot-making and the maturity and game awareness with which he executes them has impressed greats. Verma was unbeaten in the previous game and he would be hoping to continue his impressive show against RCB.

6 Kieron Pollard: A lot revolves around the big man Kieron Pollard if MI have to come back and do it before it’s too late. With no Pandya brothers to support him, Pollard needs to bring out the big shots now more than ever.

7 M Ashwin: The wily right-arm spinner has been one step ahead of the batters and his economical figures and wickets prove the same. He will lead the spin department but Ashwin will be up for a stern test against a batting heavy line-up such as RCB.

8 Jaydev Unadkat: Daniel Sams’ expensive match-costing over against KKR might as well pave the way for him getting benched. With no big stars to select from their pool of players, MI could fall back on Jaydev Unadkat and his experience to give them a start to be proud of with the new ball.

9 Jasprit Bumrah: Will the real Jasprit Bumrah please stand up? After getting taken for plenty in the first two matches, Bumrah contained runs against KKR but could not pick wickets. In the absence of an effective fast-bowling partner, it is obvious that Bumrah is feeling the heat. But isn’t that was world-class players are about?

10 Tymal Mills: Mills endured an expensive outing but also picked up two wickets. It is unlikely that MI will bench the left-arm English quick for the crunch tie against RCB.

11 Basil Thampi: Three overs for 15 runs. Basil Thampi has given nothing away when it comes to stemming the flow of runs. MI’s only expectation from him will be to continue to good work with the new ball and support Bumrah inside the Powerplay.