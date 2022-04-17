IPL 2022 PBKS Predicted XI vs SRH: Competition in overseas department, but will Agarwal risk changing a winning combo?

The Punjab Kings have blown hot and cold so far in the IPL 2022 and with three wins from five matches, they are on six points and currently sitting fifth on the points-table. However, they face stiff competition from the likes of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals who are currently above them. With the tournament reaching its crucial middle phase, every match from here onward becomes important. PBKS would want to add more consistency in their performance, especially against their next opponents, an in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad. To topple a team that has won three matches in a row, PBKS would want to nail the perfect team combination. Below is their predicted Playing XI for Sunday’s afternoon IPL clash.

1 Mayank Agarwal (Captain): Against Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal appeared on song and he would want to continue doing that against SRH.

2 Shikhar Dhawan: He may be 36-year-old but Shikhar Dhawan has all the makings for a 25-year-old given his form and energy.

3 Jonny Bairstow: The England wicketkeeper batter had a disappointing outing against MI and he would be keen to make amends.

4 Liam Livingstone: The big-hitting England all-rounder, Livingstone has done justice to the price tag he fetched at the auctions and PBKS can expect that star overseas all-rounder to smash the SRH attack.

5 Jitesh Sharma: The little known Jitesh Sharma has already started making heads turn in IPL 2022 and if he can come good in the middle order, PBKS can be looking at a 200-plus score.

6 Shahrukh Khan: He has shown shades of his destructive best but Shahrukh is yet to utilise his full potential. His match-up against Umran Malik is going to be the cynosure of all eyes.

7 Odean Smith: Odean Smith has made more impact with the ball and the West Indies all-rounder would be keen to hit them big against SRH if the opportunity comes.

8 Kagiso Rabada: The South Africa pacer has been emphatic for PBKS with the new ball. Expect a lot more of that against SRH to keep their batters in check.

9 Rahul Chahar: After getting smashes for four sixes and a boundary in an over, leg-spinner Rahul Chahar would be eyeing the form that he produced in the last 2 editions of the IPL.

10 Arshdeep Singh: Young left-arm quick Arshdeep is impressing more and getting better with each game. With Rabada, he can once again form a lethal new-ball bowling pair for PBKS.

11 Vaibhav Arora: Vaibhav Arora appears to be performing the role of the third seamer with ease.

PBKS Predicted XI: 1 Mayank Agarwal (Captain), 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Jonny Bairstow (WK), 4 Liam Livingstone, 5 Jitesh Sharma, 6 Shahrukh Khan, 7 Odeon Smith, 8 Kagiso Rabada, 9 Rahul Chahar, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Vaibhav Arora