Qualifier 1: Saha shares update on fitness after hamstring strain; Shami says he's 'pumped up' to play at Eden Gardens

Batters in the T20 cricket come in all shapes and sizes. While some stick to a devil-may-care approach for gathering runs in the first six overs, the uninvited pressure of the format makes a set of players choose controlled aggression. There is a method to the madness when it comes to scoring runs at the top with pure timing and sound shot selection, and Wriddhiman Saha seems to have cracked the code. In his fresh IPL spell with tournament newbies Gujarat Titans, the Bengal has done wonders with 312 runs in nine games including three half-centuries. IPL 2022 Full Coverage

The discarded India keeper-batter also earned high praise from legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who described him as an 'underrated' player with a wide array of shots. As the Titans stand just one win away from advancing into the finals in the first-ever IPL season, Saha will hope everything falls into place, especially when the Bengal stalwart is playing in front of his home crowd.

The 37-year-old pulled his hamstring in the final league game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and didn't return to keep wickets. The in-form Titans opener was missing from the field in the second innings but he has confirmed his availability for the much-awaited IPL Qualifier against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

The discarded glovesman may not be in India's scheme of things at present, but his role is going to be crucial when Titans are within touching distance of an IPL title. He also talked about his free-flowing batting approach at the start.

"Yes, I'm fit and available for the game. My role is to get some early runs and even I like to play a few risky shots in the powerplay. If I contribute in the initial overs and put on a partnership, it gets easier for other batters too. They can take a few deliveries to get going and help us reach a competitive total," Saha said in a virtual media interaction on the eve of Qualifier one.

MOHAMMED SHAMI ON FACING VIRAT KOHLI

While Saha has been impressive at the top, Mohammed Shami remains at the helm of bowling affairs for the Titans. The seasoned pacer is often bracketed among the bowlers with the best seam position in the modern sport. Being the highest wicket-taker with 11 plucks this season puts him a notch above the rest. But Shami credits his new-ball prowess for his success this season.

"Yes, experience does play a role. It's important to focus on your line and length. Because when you play the shortest format, you think about trying too many things. According to me, the batter finds it difficult to score if your area of bowling is right. My focus has also been to get some early swing," Shami said.

Shami also talked about facing someone like Virat Kohli -- a player with whom he has shared the dressing room in the national set-up. The seasoned pacer, who has removed Kohli on five occasions in 10 innings, dubbed it as his "job" as a bowler. He also shared his feelings to face Rajasthan at the iconic Eden Gardens where he made his debut.

"Yes, you get the benefit when you have played with a player. You get to know about his strengths and weak points as well. I've been mixing it up against him (Kohli). It doesn't matter that I've got him six or seven times, it's my job to do as a bowler. But my focus is always to hit the weak point."

"It's obviously a good feeling when you return to the ground where you made your debut. When you play at Eden Gardens, you automatically get pumped up. The home crowd always brings in a special feeling. You don't need to think much about conditions in the T20 format. But playing at home has its advantages. You have an idea about the boundary size and the crowd is also on your side," Shami further said.