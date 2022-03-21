‘He has achieved so much in international and IPL': Team IND pacer excited to ‘connect’ with veteran at Rajasthan Royals

After enduring a tough outing in the previous edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals will look to turn things around in the upcoming edition, which starts from March 26. The franchise, who won the inaugural edition of the cash-rich league, had finished seventh in the points table, winning just 5 of the 14 matches they played.

The franchise have made several interesting additions to their unit and Team India pacer Navdeep Saini is one of them. The Karnal Express was purchased by the franchise for ₹2.6 crore in the mega auctions held last month.

Saini will be pairing up with New Zealand speedster Trent Boult and hopes to grab a few tips from the veteran. The 29-year-old has so far played 28 IPL matches, in which he has scalped 17 wickets, Boult, on the other hand, has made 62 appearances and has went on to pick 76 wickets.

“I am most looking forward to connecting with Trent Boult during the IPL. He is someone who has achieved so much in both international and IPL cricket, and it’ll be a great experience to just speak to him about various aspects of fast bowling."

"I’ll be most focused on observing him go about his business, and hopefully, that should also help in improving my own game,” expressed Saini.

Saini also said he shares a “great rapport” with Sanju Samson, the captain of Rajasthan Royals.

“I share a great rapport with Sanju. I have spent a lot of time with him at the national team and have had a lot of discussions with him off the field. I feel it’s going to be a fresh experience, playing under him," said the 29-year-old.

Highlighting Samson's qualities, the pacer added: "He’s someone who creates a fun atmosphere around the team which helps everyone settle in quickly and feel a part of the team.”

