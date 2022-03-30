IPL 2022, RCB Predicted XI vs KKR: Faf Du Plessis to bring veteran back after PBKS defeat

Royal Challengers Bangalore have a new captain, some exciting new players, a new jersey, a rejigged support staff but the problems for them seem to remain the same in the Indian Premier League. Riding on the individual brilliance of their batting unit led by new captain Faf du Plessis, his predecessor Virat Kohli and new-recruit Dinesh Karthik RCB managed to put up a 200-plus total in their first match of IPL 2022. That was not enough as their bowlers let them down. Punjab Kings chased the target down to get off to a winning start. This is nothing new for RCB fans. The template, which got a welcome break last year, has been repeated far too often in previous IPLs.

The du Plessis-led side would look to prove the doubters wrong and get off the mark quickly when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in their second match of the 15th edition on Wednesday at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

RCB Predicted XI vs KKR

Faf du Plessis: The South African veteran could not have asked for a better start as the leader of RCB, at least with the bat in hand. Opening the batting, he took his time, like he used to do even while playing those big knocks for CSK and then cut loose in the middle-overs, hitting towering sixes off spinners and seamers alike. He would be aiming to continue the same against KKR.

Anuj Rawat: In the absence of Devdutt Padikkal, RCB decided to promote young Anuj Rawat up the order and the youngster did not disappoint. The left-hander hit a few lusty blows before being dismissed against PBKS.

Virat Kohli: The former RCB captain's crucial knock while batting at No.3 was one of the major reasons why RCB's innings kept flowing despite du Pessis' initial struggles to keep the scoreboard moving. Kohli's aim would be to convert the start into a big score against KKR.

Dinesh Karthik: The former KKR captain was simply superb in the death overs. With Glenn Maxwell set to return later this week, Karthik could well get the finisher's role in RCB in this IPL. His role against the likes of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy in the middle-overs could be crucial.

Sherfane Rutherford: The West Indies big-hitter did not get an opportunity to bat in the previous encounter but he would be eager to prove his point if he gets an opportunity on Wednesday.

Shahbaz Ahmed: The Bengal all-rounder surprisingly bowled only 1 over despite giving only six runs in a match where most of his colleagues were taken to the cleaners. He is a handy left-handed batter who can hit the big blows too.

David Willey: The England all-rounder's spot might be in danger when Maxwell returns unless he produces a match-winning effort against the Knights.

Wanindu Hasaranga: RCB paid a lot of money for the Sri Lankan all-rounder who was the highest wicket-taker of the recently-concluded T20 World Cup. He did not have the best of starts to IPL 2022 but he sure does have the quality to make it big.

Harshal Patel: Last season's purple cap holder Harshal Patel had a rare off day with the ball as he conceded 36 runs with just 1 wicket to his name against PBKS. The right-arm medium pacer is vital in RCB's bowling plans.

Mohammed Siraj: The right-arm seamer started well with the new ball but was taken to the cleaners towards the end. His economy rate of over 14 was one of the major reasons behind RCB not being able to defend the 200-plus target.

Siddharth Kaul: It was a bit of surprise when RCB selected Akash Deep over the tried and tested Siddharth Kaul against PBKS. Kaul might start against KKR in place of Akash Deep, who went for more than 12 runs per over in the last match.