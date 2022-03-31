IPL 2022: RCB’s Wanindu Hasaranga opens up about his special celebration after match-defining four-fer against KKR

Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga registered figures of 4/20 to set up a three-wicket victory for Royal Challengers Bangalore in a low-scoring IPL thriller against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday. The leggie, who was bought for a staggering ₹10.75 cr in the February auction, had big shoes to fill following the exit of Yuzvendra Chahal. (Also Read: Bravo recalls 2006 delivery that 'made the world look up': 'It made my T20 career')

Hasaranga spun his web at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium to help Bangalore bowl out Kolkata for a partly 128. Introduced into the attack after the powerplay, the tweaker first got the prized scalp of KKR captain Shreyas Iyer and then plucked two more wickets off consecutive balls to remove Sunil Narine and Sheldon Jackson. He looked unstoppable getting his fourth wicket of the match as he dismissed Tim Southee for 1.

He's been doing a unique wicket-taking celebration and Hasaranga revealed it's inspired by Brazil Paris Saint-Germain FC superstar Neymar Jr, who is his favourite footballer.

"My favourite footballer is Neymar and that is his celebration which I do. When I go play, I don't take any pressure. That's why I feel I got success," Hasaranga said in the post-match presentation.

Hasaranga, who was adjudged 'Man of the Match', said about the game, "Crucial situation, I got only four and got out. I am really happy. Especially with the dew, it is very hard to bowl."

Hasaaranga was ably supported by the pace trio of Akash Deep (3/45), Harshal Patel (2/11) and Mohammed Siraj (1/25) as Bangalore scythed through the Kolkata batting unit. While Kolkata's batting plans went horribly wrong, Bangalore also stuttered in the chase.

Bangalore was down to 17-3 in 2.1 overs before David Willey and Sherfane Rutherford rescued the innings with 45 runs for the fourth wicket. Rutherford put on another 39 runs with Shahbaz Ahmed for the fifth wicket, and Dinesh Karthik coolly smacked a six and a four off Andre Russell to finish things off in the last over.

"I thought this game was exciting. Before coming in to the bowl, I told the boys this game could define our character," said Shreyas on the defeat.

"The way we fought reflects our mentality. Proud to have taken it till the last over."