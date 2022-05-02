RR predicted XI vs KKR: In-form Rajasthan Royals likely to alter playing XI, shuffle one Kiwi all-rounder with another

IPL 2022, RR predicted XI vs KKR: After enduring a tough five-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians last week, Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals will look to get back to winning ways when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday evening. The Royals have been in top form in both the departments of the game but it misfired at both ends against Rohit Sharma and Co. (IPL 2022 Full Coverage)

However, it's a new day and Samson and his boys will aim for a much improved show against the Knight Riders, who are on a five-match losing spree. The teams have met earlier in the ongoing season with Royals beating their opponent by seven runs.

Jos Buttler, who holds the Orange Cap, had scored a ton in the clash while Chahal, the current Purple Cap holder, had completed a hat-trick and claimed a five-wicket haul.

Going into the clash, Rajasthan could make one change. Daryl Mitchell, who has been struggling with the bat despite spending substantial time in the middle, can be the one who has to sit out. The Kiwi batter had scored 17 off 20 balls against Mumbai, and during the clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore, he only managed 16 off 24 balls. It will be a tough call if Rajasthan decide to stick with Mitchell as there are other equally good alternatives, who can fill up his position.

Openers: Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal

Top and Middle order: Sanju Samson, Jimmy Neesham and Riyan Parag

Power hitter: Shimron Hetmyer

Spin Options: Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin

Pacers: Kuldeep Sen, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna

RR Predicted XI vs KKR: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, Jimmy Neesham, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna

Changes from the last match: In all likelihood there will be a shuffle between two New Zealand players with Mitchell moving out and Neesham coming in place of him.

