IPL 2022 updated Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap lists: Buttler slams ton but MI star at top among run-getters

Opener Jos Buttler hit the first century of the 2022 Indian Premier League on Saturday as Rajasthan Royals defeated Mumbai Indians by 23 runs to register their second-successive victory of the season. At the DY Patil Stadium, Buttler was out for 100 runs off 68 balls as Rajasthan powered its way to 193-8. In reply, Mumbai could only manage 170-8 in 20 overs, despite Ishan Kishan’s second half-century in as many matches.

Also read: IPL 2022: Rohit gives huge update on Suryakumar's Mumbai Indians return

In the second match of the day, Delhi Capitals faced a tough defeat as the Rishabh Pant-led side succumbed to a 14-run loss to Gujarat Titans. Shubman Gill was the star of the game for the Gujarat side, slamming 84 off just 46 deliveries to steer the side to 171/6. In reply, DC could only reach 157/9.

Points Table

With an emphatic win over five-time champions Mumbai, Rajasthan Royals return to top spot with a fine Net Run Rate (NRR) of 2.100. Titans, meanwhile, climbed to third spot while Kolkata Knight Riders – the only side to play three games in the tournament so far – are second with four points.

Points table on April 3.(HT)

Despite a loss in their second game, the Capitals remain in top-4, remaining at fourth position with a NRR of 0.065. Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, are reeling at 9th position while defending champions Chennai Super Kings are 8th.

Orange Cap

Jos Buttler's manic mayhem helped RR cruise in their game against Mumbai Indians. The England batter slammed his second IPL century but Ishan Kishan, with his valiant 54 off 43 deliveries, trumped Buttler despite ending on the same score as him in the tournament (135).

Orange Cap list on April 3.(IPL)

Kishan enjoys a better strike rate (148.35) as compared to Buttler (140.62), as the MI youngster took the top spot.

Purple Cap

Umesh Yadav retains the top spot among wicket-takers in IPL 2022, with eight scalps to his name in three games. However, there were significant changes at 2nd and 3rd positions, with RR's Yuzvendra Chahal and GT's Mohammed Shami clinching the spots respectively.

Purple Cap list on April 3.(HT)

KKR's Tim Southee falls to fourth spot – even as he has the same wickets as both, Chahal and Shami.