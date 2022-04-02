IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma gives huge update on Suryakumar Yadav's Mumbai Indians return after second straight loss

Mumbai Indians, the five time winners of the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy, suffered their second straight loss in IPL 2022 after Rajasthan Royals scripted a 23 runs win defending the target of 194 at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Saturday in Mumbai. Following the loss, captain Rohit Sharma gave a huge update on the availability of their star batter Suryakumar Yadav, whom the team dearly missed in their run chase.

Suryakumar has joined the squad ahead of the Rajasthan game after nursing a finger injury which he had incurred last month during India's limited-overs series. Owing to the injury, he missed the opener, but was expected to play the second game.

In his stead, Mumbai played Anmolpreet Singh at No.3, who only managed 13 runs in two matches.

So will Suryakumar be back for the next game for Mumbai?

“He is a key player for us. Once he gets fit, he comes in straight but we want him to recover since finger injuries are tricky," Rohit said after the match.

Mumbai Indians will next play against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 6 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Talking about the game, Jos Buttler's second IPL century helped Rajasthan post a total of 193 for eight. Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma's 81-run stand kept Mumbai on track before they were choked in the middle overs by the spin pair of Yuzvendra Chahal and R Ashwin. Kieron Pollard threatened with his efforts down the order, but was left with too much to chase in the final over.

"I thought they batted well to get to 193. Buttler played an exceptional innings, we tried everything we could to get him out. But I thought 193 on that pitch could've been chased, especially when we needed 70 in 7 overs. But these things can happen and its early days. We can learn," Rohit added.