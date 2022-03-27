IPL 2022: Chahal, Delhi Capitals engage in hilarious banter after Kuldeep Yadav's splendid debut for new franchise

In a new avatar, Kuldeep Yadav on Sunday bowled a bit slower with accurate lengths to mark an impressive debut for his new franchise Delhi Capitals. The chinaman bowler dished out a fine bowling performance against Mumbai Indians to finish with 4-0-18-3 which included the prized wickets of opposition skipper Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard.

He first removed Rohit with a back of a length delivery and then plucked the wicket of Anmolpreet Singh, who holed out to Lalit Yadav at long-off. Kuldeep's third prey was dangerous-looking Pollard as he proved a point in Delhi Capitals jersey. The Indian was back in the mix after being out in the cold for a while. Apart from India's set-up, he was also sidelined from the bowling attack of Kolkata Knight Riders, which featured Varun Chakaravarthy as the primary tweaker.

Follow Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live

Kuldeep's impressive return earned praise from former cricketers and his pal Yuzvendra Chahal, who enjoyed some banter with Delhi Capitals on Twitter.

Why not!!!!!! 🙌 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) March 27, 2022

Virender Sehwag and Harbhajan Singh lauded the spinner while Irfan Pathan pointed out how Kuldeep has altered his speed.

Very very Happy for @imkuldeep18 well bowled .. what a spell 💥💥💥 @IPL @StarSportsIndia — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 27, 2022

Abhi tak toh yeh Yadavon ki IPL rahi hai.

Very happy for two hardworking guys, Umesh yesterday and Kuldeep today #DCvMI — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 27, 2022

Easily 3-4 km of difference of speed from @imkuldeep18 which is what working for him. Well bowled — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 27, 2022

"I am very happy. My lengths were good. I have been working really hard and have been talking to Ricky Ponting. Before this also I have been talking to Rohit bhai. I haven't changed much in my bowling. The variation in pace was because I was in good rhythm," said Kuldeep at the interval.

"Rohit's wicket was very important. Even Pollard's wicket was very important as there were still four overs to go when he got out. The wicket is a good one. I was varying my lengths as I knew batters can step out and play it easily here," he added.

While Kuldeep made headlines with his bowling effort, Ishan Kishan anchored the Mumbai Indians innings. Put in to bat first, Mumbai enjoyed a great start as their openers Ishan and Rohit amassed 53 runs in the first powerplay without the loss of any wickets.

The most expensive buy of the IPL 2022 auction, Ishan ended up smashing 11 fours and two sixes in his 48-ball 81*. His innings powered Mumbai Indians' innings to a fighting 177 for 5 in 20 overs.