After Suyash Sharma, KKR sign another 20-year-old youngster without single T20 appearance

The Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday completed the signing of Gujarat youngster Aarya Desai. The Indian Premier League confirmed the development, stating that Desai was signed for INR 20 lakh. “Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday brought Aarya Desai on board for the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Desai, who represents Gujarat in domestic cricket, has played 3 First-Class matches and has 151 runs against his name,” the release from BCCI stated. KKR players in action(IndianPremierLeague twitter)

“He joins KKR for INR 20 Lakh,” it further added.

Desai played in three Ranji Trophy matches for Gujarat in the 2022-23 edition, and scored a half-century against Vidarbha. He is yet to play a professional game in limited-overs formats.

This isn't the first time when KKR have put faith in a relatively unknown domestic youngster. Last week, the side handed a debut to Suyash Sharma, the spinner who hasn't played a single match in domestic cricket so far. Suyash was impressive in his first match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, as he picked three wickets, helping the side to an 81-run win.

The acquisition of Desai came shortly before the side's fourth game of the 2023 Indian Premier League against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata. KKR captain Nitish Rana had won the toss and opted to bowl against the SRH.

KKR had a disappointing start to the season when it faced a narrow seven-run win (D/L method) in its opener against Punjab Kings, but has made a sensational return since. The side registered a convincing win over RCB, and staged a miraculous comeback against defending champions Gujarat Titans in their third game last week.

With 28 runs needed off five deliveries to win the game, KKR's left-handed batter Rinku Singh smashed five successive sixes against Yash Dayal to take the side to an incredible win in Ahmedabad.

