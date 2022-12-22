IPL 2023 Auction Ready Reckoner: All you need to know - Purse remaining, new rules, available slots, auctioneer and more

It is that time of the year again when all 10 franchises try to get their strategies on point and prepare for a brand-new season of the Indian Premier League. Yes, the IPL 2023 will be the 16th season of the world's most popular T20 league but before it gets underway, the teams will gather at a pitstop in Kochi for the players auction. Last year's IPL mega auction was a bumper hit as teams assembled their unit from scratch, and while this year's event is not as big as its predecessor, its relevance cannot be undermined.

This time around, it's a 'mini' auction what will not last more than a day, but rest assured, the surprised it is expected to dish out, promises to make it as exciting as last year. A day before the auction kicks off, we have got you covered on all front. From team purses to new rules to how many slots can a franchise fill, here is all you need to know about the IPL 2023 auction.

How many players are up for grabs at the IPL 2023 Auction and how many slots are available to be filled

Unlike last year, where a total of 509 players were set to go under the hammer, this year will see fewer athletes – 405 to be precise – up for grabs out of the initial list of 991 players. Out of these, 273 are Indians and the remaining 132 overseas, including four from associate nations. 119 are capped cricketers and the other 296 uncapped. A total of 87 slots are to be filled by all 10 franchises combined, out of which 30 will be overseas players.

The purse remaining with each franchise

All 10 franchises can combined spend a whopping ₹174.3 crore at the auction, out of which Sunrisers Hyderabad have the biggest purse and Kolkata Knight Riders have the slimmest. Below is a look at how much money each franchise has left up its kitty.

Chennai Super Kings – ₹20.45 crore

Delhi Capitals – ₹19.45 crore

Gujarat Titans – ₹19.25 crore

KKR – ₹7.05 crore

Lucknow Super Giants – ₹23.35 crore

Mumbai Indians – ₹20.55 crore

Punjab Kings – ₹32.2 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore – ₹8.75 crore

Rajasthan Royals – ₹13.2 crore

SRH – ₹42.25 crore

Who is the auctioneer

Hugh Edmeades will be the auctioneer, who took over from Richard Madley in 2018. The last time around, unfortunately, Edmeades had collapsed midway on Day 1 of the mega auction after which Charu Sharma replaced him. He did return in the closing stages of the auction on Day 2 for the last slot of players.

Will there be a Right to Match Card?

The answer is no. The auction will follow the rules from the last edition, which prohibits the franchise of using the Right to Match card. The RTM card, first introduced during the 2018 auction process, is a provision that allowed a franchise to buy a player back after one team had already acquired his services. But after a lot of considering, the decision to shun it was taken

The New 'Impact Player' rule

This IPL auction will see the introduction of the 'Impact Player' rule. As per this, one substitute player from each time will be able to play a more active part in an IPL match. As per the BCCI's announcement though, this rule can only be applied on a domestic player and not an international cricketer. It remains an exception though in case a team decided to field less than four overseas players in its Playing XI. The captain holds the right to announce the Impact Player and he can be brought into action before the start of an inning, after an over is completed, at the fall of a wicket. The player who will be replaced by the Impact Player will play no further part in the match.

Who is the oldest and youngest player at the IPL auction?

Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, a right-arm spinner from Afghanistan is the youngest cricketer to be shortlisted for the IPL 2023 auction. The oldest player in the auction is veteran India spinner Amit Mishra. Mishra, 40, is the only bowler to pick up three hat-tricks in the history of the IPL.

What is a silent tie-breaker?

In case two teams have exhausted their purse going after a player and are tied, each franchise can submit a final closed bid amount and the one with the higher bid wins. The extra amount will be submitted, which is outside of their purse.

Accelerated Auction

The players who will go will have one final chance to get picked during the accelerated round. For this, all franchises decide a list of players they are seeking and hand it over. The list include players who have not yet been presented or those who went unsold earlier.

