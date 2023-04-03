IPL 2023 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after SRH vs RR, RCB vs MI: Rajasthan Royals take top spot

It was second double-header day of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) which marked end of round 1 of the league stage. In the first game, runners-up of 2022 season, Rajasthan Royals smashed 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad by an emphatic margin of 72 runs. The top-order, where all the batter scored their respective fifties, and Yuzvendra Chahal, with his four-wicket haul guided Rajasthan to victory. In the second game, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) extended their winning record to four in a row against five-time winners Mumbai Indians, at home, with openers Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli stitching a stunning century stand. RCB won by eight wickets. IPL 2023 Points table and Orange and Purple Cap list after SRH vs RR and RCB vs MI

Here's IPL 2023 points table after SRH vs RR, RCB vs MI...

Put to bat first, Rajasthan openers, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Buttler stitched an 85-run stand before captain Sanju Samson scored a fiery 32-ball 55 as the visitors scored 203 for five. In reply, Rajasthan bowlers never allowed Sunrisers batters to settle as the hosts were restricted to 131 for eight.

In the second game, Tilak Varma, with his sensational 48-ball 84, waged a lone battle against RCB attack as Mumbai Indians managed to amass 171 for seven. Kohli and Faf then responded with their 148-run stand with the former captain adding the finishing touches to the chase with his unbeaten knock of 82 off 49. RCB finished the chase with 22 balls to spare.

At the end of round 1 of the league stage of IPL 2023, RR stand atop by virtue of a superior net run rate while RCB took the third spot after the big win at home.

Orange Cap:

Young MI batter Tilak stands second in the Orange Cap list with his stunning knock against RCB while Kohli took the third spot after his unbeaten knock helped RCB get off to a perfect start in IPL 2023. Meanwhile, RCB skipper Faf is fourth on the list with his 73-run score.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap list after SRH vs RR, RCB vs MI

Purple Cap:

Chahal, with his match-winning figure of 4 for 24, stands second in the Purple Cap list. After teammate Trent Boult's new-ball burst, Chahal ran through the SRH middle-order which helped RR secure an imposing win in Hyderabad.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap list after SRH vs RR and RCB vs MI

Chennai Super Kings will face Lucknow Super Giants on Monday at home, at the MA Chidabaram Stadium.

