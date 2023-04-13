IPL 2023 Points Table: RR mount at top after ruining Dhoni's 'double century', Chahal takes Purple Cap; Buttler rises

Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) survived a late surge from MS Dhoni in his landmark 200th match as captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as the former won by three runs in yet another final ball finish at the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Chepauk on Wednesday. MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja run between the wickets during IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals(PTI)

Chasing 176 for victory, Chennai got off to a poor start and lost in-form opener Ruturaj Gaikwad early for 8. Ajinkya Rahane and Devon Conway then helped the hosts recover before a middle-order collapse saw them get reduced to 113/6 and Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja joined the run chase. Dhoni scored an unbeaten 32 off 17 balls, while Jadeja chipped in with unbeaten 25 off 15. The pair added 59 runs in the final five overs but CSK still fell short of Rajasthan's 175/8 by three runs.

The outcome saw Rajasthan Royals climb at the top of the IPL 2023 table. Rajasthan have six points after winning three out of the four matches they've played so far.

IPL 2023 Points Table after CSK vs RR:

Updated IPL 2023 Points Table after CSK vs RR

Orange Cap standings:

Gaikwad had a good chance to reclaim his Orange Cap or move close to Shikhar Dhawan, who has scored the most number of runs in this edition so far. However, Gaikwad slipped one position and Jos Buttler, who is also in supreme form, took the number three spot.

Batting at an average of 51.00, the England batter has accumulated 204 runs from four innings.

Updated IPL 2023 Orange Cap standings after CSK vs RR

Purple Cap standings:

The encounter saw Yuzvendra Chahal climb to the top spot in the Purple Cap race. The Rajasthan Royals spinner scalped two wickets in his quota and now has 10 wickets under his name.

CSK seamer Tushar Deshpande also finds himself challenging for the honours. The seamer also picked two wickets but leaked 37 runs in his four overs. He currently is placed fourth among bowlers with highest wickets and has seven scalps under his name.

Updated IPL 2023 Purple Cap standings after CSK vs RR

Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings will lock horns with defending champions Gujarat Titans on Thursday evening, an opportunity for Dhawan and Afghan wizard Rashid Khan to take significant stride in Orange and Purple Cap race.

