CSK vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Can Sanju Samson's juggernaut tame Dhoni's Super Kings in their own den?

Updated on Apr 12, 2023 03:52 PM IST

CSK vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings meet Rajasthan Royals at the Chidambaram Stadium. Follow today's match live scorecard here

CSK vs RR Live Cricket Score IPL 2023: MS Dhoni and Sanju Samson
CSK vs RR Live Cricket Score IPL 2023: MS Dhoni and Sanju Samson
ByHT Sports Desk
IPL 2023 CSK vs RR Live Score: After an initial stutter against Gujarat Titans, the Chennai Super Kings have roared back to form with consecutive wins. Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway and captain MS Dhoni's free-flowing batting form is the main reason behind it. But CSK's bowling has been a major concern. Rajasthan Royals' strong batting line-up comprising Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer would look to exploit that. RR's biggest challenger, however, will be to battle the Chepauk crowd and the conditions. Follow the LIVE updates of Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals:

  • Apr 12, 2023 03:52 PM IST

    CSK vs RR Live Score: MS Dhoni's about to complete huge milestone

    MS Dhoni will be completing a huge milestone in the IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday. 

    The contest will mark his 200th appearance as CSK skipper.

  • Apr 12, 2023 03:44 PM IST

    CSK vs RR Live Score: What happened in their previous matches

    Chennai Super Kings are heading into the contest on the back of an impressive win against Mumbai Indians. Batting first Chennai restricted Mumbai for 157/8 and then chased down the total in 18.1 overs to win the match by seven wickets.

    Rajasthan Royals also head into the match on the back of an emphatic 57-run victory over Delhi Capitals. Riding on some fantastic knock by Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler and Shimron Hetmyer, Rajasthan piled 199/4 on the board. Delhi could only manage 142/9 in response.

  • Apr 12, 2023 02:39 PM IST

    CSK vs RR Live Cricket Score

    It's match No.17 in IPL 2023. MS Dhoni's experience and wealth of knowledge against Sanju Samson's flare as the Chennai Super Kings take on Rajasthan Royals at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. 

