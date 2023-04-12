CSK vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Can Sanju Samson's juggernaut tame Dhoni's Super Kings in their own den?

IPL 2023 CSK vs RR Live Score: After an initial stutter against Gujarat Titans, the Chennai Super Kings have roared back to form with consecutive wins. Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway and captain MS Dhoni's free-flowing batting form is the main reason behind it. But CSK's bowling has been a major concern. Rajasthan Royals' strong batting line-up comprising Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer would look to exploit that. RR's biggest challenger, however, will be to battle the Chepauk crowd and the conditions. Follow the LIVE updates of Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals:

