IPL 2023: Rohit, Pandya, Jadeja to feature in a series of campaign films

IPL 2023 is one of the most eagerly awaited sporting extravaganzas amongst fans across the globe. For more than a decade, IPL has been an annual celebration that brings people together and this year, with the return of the home-away format, the league is all set to hit the fever pitch. Star Sports, the official television broadcaster of the marquee tournament, has pulled out all stops to ensure India’s biggest sporting festival is received with an unrivalled and unmatched experience with the launch of its campaign –'Shor on Game on' featuring Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul.

The first campaign film encapsulates how the passion, excitement and togetherness of fans watching the IPL fuel the cricketers to achieve incredulous moments during the tournament. The campaign creatively highlights three different screenings in Mumbai, Lucknow, and Gujarat where neighbourhoods gather to celebrate the IPL festival.

The campaign embodies togetherness as IPL is best enjoyed together with fans cheering their favourite teams and players on big screens. The film showcases how among the frenzy and cacophony of these hurdles, there are cut-outs of Rohit, Hardik and Rahul that come to life hearing the massive cheer of their fans, who have gathered around the television sets for what is going to be the start of another grand festival of cricket!

“As the biggest sporting league returns to the TV screen, the theme of ‘community’ binding cricket fans who love to celebrate together comes alive during IPL. Our campaign is a tribute to fans who fuel the game and breathe life into it. IPL is unquestioningly a big-screen phenomenon that is best watched together on TV with friends, family and the community at large," said a spokesperson.

The broadcasters will unveil more films featuring top cricketers like Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja along with winners of #FanBanegaStar contest leading to the start of the mega tournament.

IPL 2023 will kick-start on 31st March 2023, with a blockbuster clash between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad at Narendra Modi Stadium.

