IPL 2024 Auction: Shahrukh Khan leads uncapped Indian players' charge

There may be a lot of eyes on how much some of the big names in the players' pool fetch and which teams snap them up but the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction also often throws up rags-to-riches tales of young unheralded Indian players. A number of players who are current regulars in the Indian team also first made a mark in the IPL and it was in auctions such as the one coming up in Dubai on Tuesday where they got the chance to do so. Let's take a look at some of the uncapped Indian players who could be worth keeping an eye on in this auction. Shahrukh Khan is one of the hottest names in the pool(IPL)

1. Shahrukh Khan

Such is the impact Shahrukh has had on the IPL that it may be easy to forget that he will go into this auction as an uncapped player. An extraordinary finisher and a capable spin bowler, Shahrukh's big-hitting ability is what makes him one of the hottest names in the pool, despite being uncapped. It is also why him being released by the Punjab Kings was seen as one of the most confounding moves ahead of the auction. Shahrukh scored 156 runs at a strike rate of 165.95 in 14 matches last season. He didn't have a very productive season with the bat in domestic white-ball cricket since then but seems to have worked on his bowling, finishing as the highest wicket-taker for his team in the Tamil Nadu Premier League.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

2. Arshin Kulkarni

Arshin Kulkarni is among the players who are expected to make a big impact next year at the Under-19 World Cup in South Africa. A fast-bowling all-rounder. In June this year, he made headlines with an extraordinary all-round performance in the Maharashtra Premier League. Playing for Eagle Nashik Titans, Kulkarni smashed 13 sixes on his way to a 54-ball 117 and then recorded bowling figures of 4/21, even defending five runs in the final over. Big-hitting all-rounders who can also bowl in the death overs is rare among uncapped Indians. Moreover, Ruturaj Gaikwad had reportedly recommended Kulkarni for a trial at the Chennai Super Kings.

3. Shubham Dubey

Dubey is a finisher who made a huge splash in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy playing for Vidarbha. The 29-year-old left-hander smashed 221 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 187.28. He played a starring role in Vidarbha toppling a target of 213 against Bengal their highest-ever successful chase, with 13 balls to spare. Dubey came in at No.5 and smashed an unbeaten 58 from just 20 balls, hitting three fours and six sixes.

4. Musheer Khan

Another player who is expected to turn up for India at the U19 World Cup, Musheer is also one of the few in that squad who has got first class experience, having played three games for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy earlier this year. The 18-year-old had led led Mumbai to the final of the Cooch Behar Ttophy last year and was named player of the tournament having scored 632 runs and taken 32 wickets. Musheer is a spin-bowling all-rounder and has shown that he is capable of being in a squad by virtue of both his batting and bowling skills alone.

5. Kumar Kushagra

With Ishan Kishan often being away on international duties, Kushagra has been Jharkhand's first choice wicketkeeper. Consistency hasn't exactly been his strength with the bat but he is only 19 and Kushagra has shown enough potential for a talent to watch out for. A good example of his prowess for big hitting came on November 23 this year in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Maharashtra had set Jharkhand a target of 356 to chase. Kushagra came in at No.6 and smashed an unbeaten 67 off 37 balls with fours and five sixes. It helped Jharkhand pull off the mammoth chase.