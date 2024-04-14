IPL 2024: CSK-MI set to battle in a high-octane clash

Mumbai [India], : As the Indian Premier League arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians meet in the high-stakes match at the Wankhede Stadium, all eyes will be on two of league's biggest hitters, Shivam Dube from the Yellow Army and Suryakumar Yadav from the Blue and Gold side. HT Image

MI and CSK will battle in a high-stakes 'El Clasico' of the IPL at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. CSK is in the third spot, with three wins and two losses, giving them six points. They had registered a win over Kolkata Knight Riders in their last game. On the other hand, MI is also picking up momentum, winning two games after three losses and is placed in the seventh spot. They had hammered Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their previous game.

Now, coming to Suryakumar, he has had a solid start to his IPL 2024 campaign. After a duck against Delhi Capitals , he scored a hard-hitting 52 in just 19 balls, with five fours and four sixes against RCB recently.

Suryakumar has been successful for Mumbai, scoring 2,693 runs in 87 matches at an average of 34.97 with a strike rate of 147.40. He has scored a century and 21 fifties for the franchise. His overall IPL run tally is 3,301 runs in 141 matches at an average of 31.74 and a strike rate of 144.27, with a century and 22 fifties.

But 'Mr 360' of Mumbai has had some struggles while tackling CSK. In 17 matches against the Yellow Army, he has scored 340 runs at an average of 26.15 and a significantly low SR of 117.24. He has scored just two fifties in 14 innings, with the best score of 71*.

His last five innings against CSK are: 3, 3, 32, 1 and 26.

Though CSK has a very good chance to keep their upper hand over Surya intact, they are playing in his territory this time around, where he has a fantastic record. Since 2023, the batter has scored 421 runs in nine innings at the venue at an average of 60.14, with a century and four half-centuries. His strike rate has been above 210.

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni, Ajinkya Rahane, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Moeen Ali, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Choudhary, Devon Conway, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Matheesha Pathirana, Aravelly Avanish

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee, Akash Madhwal, Dewald Brevis, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Harvik Desai, Piyush Chawla, Kwena Maphaka, Shams Mulani, Luke Wood, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Nuwan Thushara, Anshul Kamboj.

