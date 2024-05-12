'Will be like Sachin Tendulkar played his last at Wankhede': Gavaskar expects 'emotional' goodbye for Dhoni at Chepauk

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar is hoping to see an "emotional" farewell for legendary India wicketkeeper MS Dhoni in Chennai Super Kings' final home game in the ongoing IPL 2024 season, where they are up against Rajasthan Royals at the Chepauk. While the significance of the match centres Chennai's chances of making the playoffs this season, their topsy-turvy run has left fans worried about whether the game against RR will be Dhoni's final IPL appearance. Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni throws the ball as he fields during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings (AFP)

After guiding Chennai to a sensational and record-equalling fifth IPL title in 2023, Dhoni promised CSK fans that he would return next season as well. And even though there remained uncertainty over his availability for the 2024 edition as he underwent knee surgery later last year, Dhoni completed his rehabilitation and his pre-season camp before joining the Chennai side. The former captain also entertained the fans with some fiery cameo appearances with the bat.

Speaking to Star Sports ahead of the start of the match between Chennai and Rajasthan, Gavaskar admitted that he wants to see Dhoni bid adieu to Chepauk in style, by smashing a couple of boundaries and sixes.

“I’d love to see him come and smash a couple of sixes. Obviously that running between the wickets with that leg won’t be there. But it’s going to be emotional, I mean as the match progresses they will know where the match is standing whether CSK is going to win or RR is going to win. I think it is going to be emotional just like when Sachin Tendulkar played his last match at the Wankhede Stadium. I just hope that MSD also goes out on a real high,” said Gavaskar

The 42-year-old has been in top-notch form with the bat this season, scoring 136 runs at a breathtaking strike rate of 226.66, which comprises 12 monstrous sixes.

Talking about the match, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bat first against Chennai. The five-time champions are currently placed fourth in the table with 12 points from as many games. A win could see them rise to the third spot in the points table and subsequently increase their chances of making the playoffs. However, a loss could see him in a virtual knockout encounter with Royal Challengers Bengaluru next week at the Chinnaswamy.