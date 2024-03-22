'CSK weren't ready for MS Dhoni to...': Stephen Fleming reveals how Ruturaj Gaikwad pipped Ravindra Jadeja for captaincy

Speculations have always remained on who would take over the role of captaincy from MS Dhoni at Chennai Super Kings. While few reckoned Ravindra Jadeja would be reconsidered for the role after a failed attempt in 2022, most were on-point with the decision to back young Ruturaj Gaikwad. On Thursday, the eve of the IPL 2024 season opener in Chennai, where the defending champions CSK are to face three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gaikwad was unveiled as the new CSK skipper during the captain's photoshoot. CSK head coach Stephen Fleming later explained how the opener pipped the veteran India all-rounder for the role of Dhoni's successor. Ruturaj Gaikwad (right) has been named as new captain of Chennai Super Kings

In 2022, Dhoni had pulled off a similar, naming Jadeja as the skipper on the eve of the season opener, but the move had backfired. CSK languished to the bottom of the points table after the first seven matches with Jadeja himself struggling to perform under the burden of captaincy as Dhoni reclaimed the role.

Speaking to the media ahead of CSK's practice session at the Chepauk on Thursday evening, Fleming explained why the Jadeja move failed to pan out for the franchise.

“To be honest, the leadership group was not ready for Dhoni to step aside last time around. This year, we will be working very hard to have a leadership plan in place," he said.

The New Zealand legend revealed that Gaikwad was being groomed for the role, but the decision always rested in the hands of Dhoni.

“MS took the call after much consideration. After last year, when we won the title, he felt that this was the best time(to hand the baton over),” Fleming said.

The former CSK player admitted that the Jadeja move in 2022 did leave a bad experience for the franchise, especially after he was removed from captaincy, but Fleming said that it would have no effect on promoting Gaikwad, who he believes is a "tough character".

"Jadeja went into CSK folklore with those two shots that he played in the last two balls of the last IPL. Jadeja is a tough character and there is a strong component of leadership in him and Ruturaj will definitely use his help," Fleming said.

When further asked why Chennai did not go back with Jadeja and rather picked Gaikwad for captaincy, the coach said: "Ruturaj is very self-assured, he has a great approach for fellow payers and is well-respected in the group."

Chennai, under new captain Gaikwad, will begin their campaign in IPL 2024 on Friday, when they face RCB at home. In the first leg of the season, they will face Gujarat Titans on March 26 at home as well before travelling to Vizag to take on Delhi Capitals on March 31 and then to Hyderabad to face Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 5.