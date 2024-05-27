Kavya Maran gives up and leaves, waves goodbye to SRH fans amid Venkatesh Iyer's KKR carnage but returns later to...

One of the lopsided IPL finals in history saw contrasting emotions at the two camps at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. While the members of the Kolkata Knight Riders unit were in celebratory mode throughout the match with the Shreyas Iyer-led side dictating the terms in the IPL 2024 final, it was silence in the Sunrisers Hyderabad camp. Bowling coach Muttiah Muralidharan looked baffled as SRH batters put on a shambolic show, while franchise CEO and co-owner Kavya Maran looked dispirited. Kavya Maran leaves during Venkatesh Iyer's unbeaten fifty vs SRH

SRH captain Pat Cummins opted to bat first after winning the toss given their better record in setting totals through the course of the tournament. However, a new-ball burst from Mitchell Starc and Vaibhav Arora saw SRH lose both their openers in the first two overs. The remainder of the line-up crumbled in quick time as well, leaving Sunrisers with a score of just 113 in 18.3 overs - the lowest-ever score by an IPL team in the final.

In response, Rahmanullah Gurbaz set the momentum early with some boundaries, and even through the side lost Sunil Narine quickly, Venkatesh Iyer came out all guns blazing, smashing a fiery 24-ball fifty as KKR amassed the highest score in the powerplay - 72 for one - before wrapping up the chase with 57 balls to spare.

Amid Venkatesh's carnage in Chennai, where he smashed 4, 6, 6 against Bhuvneshwar Kumar and then 4, 4, 6, 4 against Natarajan, a disappointed Kavya was spotted waving goodbye to the SRH fans as he left the Chepauk stand.

She, however, did return later in the innings only to watch SRH succumb to a humiliating eight-wicket loss against KKR. The sight left Kavya inconsolable as she burst into tears before clapping from the stand to support her side. Irrespective of the result, SRH did put on a stellar show in IPL 2024, where they finished second in the table and later bounced back in the playoffs to beat Rajasthan Royals to make the final.

Captain Pat Cummins, too, stressed the positives after the heartbreaking loss rather than focusing on the mistakes in the match against Kolkata.

"So many (positives), the style that the the guys played particularly with the bat. Takes a lot of skill to not only get 250 but also three times. It takes real, you are putting yourself out there a fair bit. I loved how brave the guys were. In high-pressure situations, they took the game on. It was a lot of fun, fans seemed to like it back in Hyderabad. Great season. It was fantastic, hadn't worked with many of the guys before at all. It was a real pleasure to work with some of the older, experienced guys like Bhuvi. Bhuvi, Nattu, Jaydev were great and lots of young talent throughout," he said in the post-match presentation.