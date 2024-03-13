IPL 2024: Five uncapped cricketers that can take the tournament by storm

The Indian Premier League is around the corner and the stage is set for the young guns to showcase their talent on the big stage. The cash-rich league has provided a platform for several rookie players to make a name for themselves and it acts as a bridge towards international cricket. Sameer Rizvi to Yash Dayal: Five uncapped players to watch out in IPL 2024

Star India players like Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah first got major attention through the Indian Premier League. Meanwhile, last season Rinku Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jitesh Sharma knocked on the national team's doors with their supreme performances in the franchise league.

The youngsters will be all geared up to get some attention in the upcoming season of IPL.

Here are the five uncapped talents to watch out for in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

Sameer Rizvi (CSK)

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings splashed a whopping INR 8.4 crore on a power-hitter from Meerut - Sameer Rizvi. CSK will soon enter the transitional phase with a few of their players at the fag end of their careers. Rizvi grabbed the limelight after his heroics in the inaugural edition of the UPT20 where he scored two centuries to finish with 455 runs in the tournament.

The Tamil Nadu batter has been earning big money in the last few IPL seasons but has yet to make an impact in the cash-rich league. However, Gujarat Titans displayed trust in Shahrukh with an INR 7.4 crore bid to bolster their batting line-up after Hardik Pandya left the franchise. He has to play a big role as a finisher in the franchise alongside another proven hitter David Miller.

The left-arm paceman was the receiving end of one of the best contests in IPL history in 2023 edition. In the match against KKR, Dayal was given the opportunity to defend 28 runs in the final over but Rinku Singh rose up on the occasion and lit up the tournament. Things went downhill for Dayal after the match as he was dropped from the XI in the later stage of the tournament. Gujarat also released him from the squad before the auction where RCB signed him for INR 5 crore as they tried to revamp their pace unit.

Robin Minz (GT)

Gujarat Titans invested big in the uncapped players in the auction as they signed Minz for a massive INR 3.6 crore. It is going to be a big stage for Minz as he is yet to make his first-class debut but impressed many while playing age-group cricket for Jharkhand. Recently he scored 137 runs in the U23 Col CK Nayudu Trophy quarter-final against Karnataka. However, he recently got involved in a bike accident and is yet to be known if there’s a delay in him joining the Titans’ pre-season camp ahead for the next season.

Kumar Kushagra (DC)

Delhi Capitals splashed big moolah - INR 7.2 crore on wicketkeeper batter Kumar Kushagra. DC skipper Rishabh Pant has been cleared by the BCCI for the wicketkeeper batter role but DC decided to go big behind Kushagra to get their backup plan right which was an area of concern for them last season. The young batter grabbed the limelight in 2022 with a fine double century against Nagaland in the pre-quarterfinal of the Ranji Trophy. With his 266-run knock, he became the youngest batter at the age of 17, to score 250 or more in a first class innings.