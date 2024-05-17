IPL 2024 Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians: Dream11 Prediction, team, captain, vice-captain, toss, venue analysis

After registering three consecutive losses in their last encounters, the Lucknow Super Giants will look to save their remaining hopes for the playoffs against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. LSG currently possess a poor run rate of -0.787 and a win may not do enough for them. A victory by a huge margin combined with some other calculative defeats of other contenders in the draw is likely to put them in the spot. Mumbai: Mumbai Indians bowler Hardik Pandya celebrates the wicket of Sunrisers Hydrabad batsman Marco Jansen during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hydrabad, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Monday, May 6, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)(PTI05_06_2024_000255A)(PTI)

On the other hand, MI will look to salvage pride and end things on a positive note this season with a win. While a win or loss may not make a difference for them, they can surely destroy the hopes of LSG completely as far as their playoffs qualifications are concerned.

LSG likely XI (if batting first)

Quinton De Kock, KL Rahul (c/wk), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Arshad Khan, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq

LSG likely XI (if bowling first)

Quinton De Kock, KL Rahul (c/wk), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Arshad Khan, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan

Impact Players

Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Devdutt Padikkal

MI likely XI (if batting first)

Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Hardik Pandya, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah

MI likely XI (if bowling first)

Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Piyush Chawla, Nuwan Thushara, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact Players

Nuwan Thushara, Tilak Verma, Shams Mulani, Mohammad Nabi

Player Statistics (Mumbai Indians)

Tilak Verma

MI batsman Tilak Verma has held the fort for his team on numerous occasions this season. The left-hander has registered 416 runs from 13 matches at a strike rate of 149.64 with 4 fifties to his name. Tilak has also been the highest run-scorer for MI this season.

Jasprit Bumrah

Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah has been one of the most difficult pacers to face this season, showcasing an outstanding economy of 6.48. The right-arm pacer has picked 20 wickets in 13 matches with a solitary five-wicket haul.

Players who can make a difference

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav staged a steady comeback despite joining the side late this season. Yadav has scored 345 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 169.95 with 3 fifties. He also scored a hundred against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in his penultimate match scoring 102 runs off 51 deliveries.

Piyush Chawla

Veteran Indian spinner Piyush Chawla has picked timely scalps along with stifling the flow of runs at crucial junctures in the game. Chawla has picked 10 wickets in 10 matches at an economy of 9.13 this season.

Player Statistics (Lucknow Super Giants)

KL Rahul

LSG skipper KL Rahul has stood firm in many tricky situations for the team, emerging as the highest-scorer. Rahul has scored 465 runs in 13 matches at an average of 35.77 with 3 fifties in the tournament.

Naveen-ul-Haq

Emerging as the highest wicket-taker for LSG this season, Naveen-ul-Haq has been in emphatic touch this season. Naveen’s tough bowling at the death has been lethal against many batting units this season. The right-arm pacer has scalped 12 wickets in just 9 matches.

Players who can make a difference (Lucknow Super Giants)

Nicholas Pooran

Caribbean finisher Nicholas Pooran has been the second-highest run-scorer for the LSG with 424 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 168.92 with 2 fifties. In the last match against the Delhi Capitals, Pooran stood tall against his opponents to keep the team alive in the run chase of 208 runs by scoring 61 runs off just 27 deliveries.

Arshad Khan

Youngster Arshad Khan played a pivotal role in LSG’s last match against DC. The all-rounder kept the team’s hopes in the run chase alongside Nicholas Pooran scoring 58 runs off just 33 balls. The left-hander also picked the very crucial wicket of Jake Fraser-McGurk with an incredible field set-up in his first over.

Head-to-head

Both teams have met each other on five occasions where Lucknow have registered four wins over MI over the years. LSG also won their previous encounter against MI which took place earlier this season.

Venue Details

The iconic Wankhede Stadium has been a bowling first pitch which offers decent movement to bowlers with a hint of swing. Out of the 115 matches played here at this venue, 62 matches have been won by the teams batting second. The ground has witnessed a similar trend in the last 10 matches as well, where 7 matches have been won by the teams batting second.

Match-prediction

As Mumbai contest their final league match against the Super Giants on home turf, they stand a better chance to dethrone their opponents and spoil the party for them as far as their playoff hopes are concerned. MI have won 51 encounters out of 84 on their home-turf and can turn the tide for LSG.

As per the Google Win Predictor, MI stand a 56% chance of winning against the Super Giants.

Fantasy XI

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Marcus Stoinis (c), Nicholas Pooran (vc), Tim David, Hardik Pandya, Arshad Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah.