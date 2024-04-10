IPL match today, RR vs GT: Head-to-head record between both sides; check fantasy team, pitch report

The only undefeated side in the 2024 edition, Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals will host former champions Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The focus is on Yashasvi Jaiswal's form as the Indian opener will aim to end his low-scoring run in the Indian Premier League 2024 on Wednesday. India's rising star Jaiswal arrived at the IPL 2024 after a run-scoring fest against England in the ICC World Test Championship. However, the RR opener has witnessed a dip in form in the league stage of the IPL 2024. Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal and skipper Sanju Samson celebrate the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's skipper Faf du Plessis (ANI)

Though RR have recorded four wins in as many matches, Jaiswal has only scored 39 runs in four T20s. While Jaiswal has struggled to get going, his partner-in-crime, Jos Buttler, will be Rajasthan's go-to batter against the 2022 winners. England superstar Buttler overshadowed Virat Kohli with his quick-fire 100* against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in RR's previous IPL 2024 outing at the same venue. Ton-up Buttler powered RR to a six-wicket win over RCB.

Pitch report

With Jaipur becoming RR's fortress again in the IPL, the hosts will aim to extend their winning run against Shubman Gill's men. RR have recorded three wins at the Jaipur strip. The Men In Pink have defended totals of 193 and 185. The 2008 champions chased down 184 in one of their comfortable wins of the new season. Jaipur has witnessed teams crossing the 180-run mark in four of the last six innings.

Head-to-head record

RR will be eager to end their unimpressive record against GT at home. Visitors GT have the bragging rights over RR when it comes to the head-to-head record of the two teams. GT have won four games against RR while the 2008 winners have only enjoyed a single win over the Gujarat-based franchise in the IPL. However, the unbeaten RR side will start as favourites against GT in their home meeting.

Did you know?

RR spinner Yuzvendra Chahal needs five more dismissals to reach 200 wickets. Chahal will become the first bowler to take 200 wickets in the IPL if the RR star ends up recording a fifer against GT. Ravichandran Ashwin has never got the better of GT skipper Gill in the IPL. The GT captain has amassed 95 runs in 58 balls against Ashwin. RR skipper Samson has an impressive record against Rashid Khan. The RR skipper has smashed 111 runs in 96 balls against the GT star.