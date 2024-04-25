IPL 2024 match today, SRH vs RCB: Check head-to-head record, pitch report and fantasy XI

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to face off again in the 41st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday (April 25). SRH, led by Pat Cummins, are coming off a thumping 67-run win against Delhi Capitals, while RCB, under the captaincy of Faf du Plessis, are fresh from their seventh defeat of the season following a heartbreaking 1-run loss to Kolkata Knight Riders. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis (c) speak to the on-field umpires after Virat was given out on a slow full toss by Kolkata Knight Riders' Harshit Rana (ANI)

SRH's batters have been in top form, with Travis Head's 89 off 32 balls against DC being a prime example. The team has posted 250-plus totals three times this season, with their highest total of 287 coming against RCB in the reverse fixture in Bengaluru.

RCB, on the other hand, conceded 222 against KKR and struggled to contain opposing teams' batting lineups. Despite their struggles, RCB can take some confidence from their ability to chase down high totals this season, including the clash against SRH at home where they scored 262 in response to the Hyderabad-based side's 287. However, the Bengaluru-based side will need to brace themselves for another challenging batting performance in Hyderabad.

SRH vs RCB: Pitch Report

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad is renowned for its batter-friendly pitches. Imagine facing a flat surface with even bounce, just like Sunrisers Hyderabad did when they piled up a massive 277 runs against Mumbai Indians – in a match that saw a combined total of over 500!

Get ready to see the early overs with minimal seam movement from the new ball. Pacers, beware – this pitch might not offer you much assistance. Hyderabad promises to be a true batsman's paradise, so get those willows warmed up!

SRH vs RCB: Head-to-Head

In their previous encounters, SRH hold the edge with 13 wins against RCB, who have won 10 such ties with 1 match ending in no result. In the last 6 meetings, it's 3-3 between the two sides. The two teams have clashed 8 times so far at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, where Sunrisers Hyderabad has got the better of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who have won just twice on their visits to Hyderabad.

SRH vs RCB Fantasy XI:

Aiden Markram (c), Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Faf du Plessis , Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Will Jacks, Pat Cummins , Bhuvneshwar Kumar , Reece Topley.