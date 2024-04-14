Rohit Sharma pulls off ultimate 'aaj gaadi tera bhai chalayega' stunt, gets behind the wheels of Mumbai Indians team bus

Mumbai Indians, and particularly their former captain Rohit Sharma, looked in a light mood on the eve of the blockbuster IPL 2024 match against defending champions Chennai Super Kings, a clash often labelled as 'El Clasico', at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai as the senior batter turned MI's bus driver. The video of Rohit's act went instantly viral across social media platforms. Rohit Sharma turns 'team bus driver' ahead of MI vs CSK

In the video that made rounds on social media on Saturday, Rohit took over the duty of being the Mumbai Indians bus driver as the crowd at the Wankhede went berserk. It happened when the home team were returning from their evening practice session to their team hotel.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The crowd outside the stadium roared, clicked pictures and took videos as Rohit rather enjoyed his new role. Even his teammates, who gathered behind him, were left in splits and clicked pictures of the veteran India opener themselves.

Earlier in the day, Rohit did not take the team bus to arrive at the Wankhede Stadium as he was spotted in his Range Rover, with the number plate 0264. The significance is that 264 remains the highest-individual score, notched up by him in a match against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens, in ODI history. Rohit was spotted with MI co-owner Akash Ambani in the vehicle, with the incumbent India captain in the passenger seat.

Although he has yet to score a fifty in five matches so far, Rohit seems to have found his rhythm as an opener, having scored 156 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 167.74.

This will be the season's first El Clasico match with Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians looking to script a hat-trick of wins at home, while inflicting a hat-trick of away losses for Chennai Super Kings. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side currently stands third in the table with three wins from five games, all of which came at home. Mumbai, who suffered a hat-trick of losses at the start of the season, stand seventh with four points from five games.