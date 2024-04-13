MS Dhoni touches World Cup trophy in emotional reunion after 13 years ahead of MI vs CSK IPL match
It was at the Wankhede where MS Dhoni hit that iconic six against Sri Lanka to lift the ODI World Cup trophy 13 years back.
Former India captain MS Dhoni had an emotional reunion with the ICC ODI World Cup trophy at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on Saturday. Dhoni is currently in the city for Chennai Super Kings' sixth match in the ongoing 2024 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), where they face Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.
In a social media post by the BCCI that went viral across platforms, Dhoni is seen touching the ODI World Cup trophy which was on display, along with the IPL trophies Mumbai won, at the Wankhede Stadium. It was at this very venue where Dhoni hit that iconic six against Sri Lanka to lift India's second World Cup trophy 13 years back.
BCCI captioned it: “MS Dhoni-World Cup Trophy. Made for each other.”
MS Dhoni final appearance at the Wankhede?
Dhoni will remain the cynosure heading into the match against Mumbai Indians, as he has remained in all the five matches for Chennai in IPL 2024 so far, despite having relinquished the captaincy post before the start of the season. Even at 42, Dhoni remains a crucial member in the set up, with his vintage glovework and blistering strokes, as witnessed in that 16-ball 37* against Delhi Capitals.
However, there will be a special emotion attached to the match against MI with many considering it to be his final appearance at the Wankhede. The stadium too holds a special place for the legendary wicketkeeper-batter as the Mumbai Cricket Association had decided to felicitate the two seats where Dhoni's World Cup-winning six had landed.
Chennai currently stand third in the points table after winning three of their fives matches in IPL 2024 so far, all of which came at home. Their two losses were in Hyderabad against SRH and against Delhi Capitals in Vizag. Mumbai, on the other hand, bounced back from a hat-trick of losses to win two on the trot, both at home. They stand seventh in the table.
