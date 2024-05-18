IPL 2024 Orange Cap after MI vs LSG: Kl Rahul, Nicholas Pooran move into top 10; Virat Kohli continues to lead

Mumbai Indians on Friday lost the opportunity to end their forgettable IPL 2024 season on a winning note as the Hardik Pandya-led side lost by 18 runs at the Wankhede Stadium against Lucknow Super Giants. While the win lifted LSG to the sixth spot in the table, they are all but out of the race to the make the playoffs. Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran (L) is congratulated by captain KL Rahul after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants (AFP)

Lucknow Super Giants posted a daunting 214/6, recovering well from a sluggish start to add 145 runs in the final 10 overs of the innings. Nicholas Pooran blasted eight sixes and five fours to make 75 off a mere 29 balls, while skipper KL Rahul, who struggled with the other top-order LSG batters in the first half of the innings, made 55 off 41 balls with three fours and as many sixes.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Spinner Piyush Chawla (3/29) and Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Thusara (3/28) were the pick of the bowlers for MI, picking three wickets each. Arjun Tendulkar, who made his first appearance this season, replacing Jasprit Bumrah, bowled 2.2 overs and conceded 22 runs without taking a wicket.

In response, Rohit Sharma got MI off to a promising start with his aggressive 28-ball 68 before LSG bounced back with quick wickets to send the home team five down for just 28 runs in a space of 34 balls. Naman Dhir did provide a glimmer of hope to Mumbai with his quickfire unbeaten half-century, but amid lack of support, the chase was always a daunting task. MI eventually were restricted to 196 for six.

IPL 2024 updated Orange Cap list after MI vs LSG:

IPL 2024 updated Orange Cap list after MI vs LSG

LSG captain Rahul and Pooran, who stitched a match-winning 109-run stand for the fourth wicket, made significant movements in the Orange Cap table after the match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede. While Rahul, with his half-century knock, moved to the sixth position, ending his season with 520 runs in 14 matches, Pooran, who smashed a fiery 29-ball 75, took the eighth spot. The West Indies cricketer ended his IPL 2024 campaign with 499 runs in 14 games.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru opener Virat Kohli remained the leader with his tally of 661 runs. He will have the opportunity to potentially end the league stage with 700 runs when RCB face Chennai Super Kings on Saturday at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.