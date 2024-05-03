IPL 2024 points table after SRH vs RR: Sunrisers Hyderabad climb to fourth position, Rajasthan Royals remain on top
SRH climbed to fourth position in the IPL 2024 points table, after their win against RR on Thursday.
A narrow one-run win saw Sunrisers Hyderabad climb to fourth position in the IPL 2024 points table on Friday. Defending a target of 202 runs, SRH successfully restricted Rajasthan Royals to 200/7 in 20 overs, courtesy of a three-wicket haul from Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Meanwhile, Pat Cummins and T Natarajan took two wickets each respectively. Also, Riyan Parag (77) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (67) got half-centuries for RR.
Initially, half-centuries from Nitish Kumar Reddy (76*) and Travis Head (58) saw SRH post 201/3 in 20 overs. For RR's bowling department, Avesh Khan took two wickets.
ALSO READ | Bhuvneshwar Kumar inflicts last-ball heartbreak on RR, sends stark reminder of his abilities with comeback win for SRH
Speaking after the win, SRH captain Cummins said, “I am good, was an amazing game. That's T20 cricket. Anything can happen, Bhuvi executed that last ball. You try to take some wickets in the middle. Natarajan is a good yorker bowler, fortunately we got some wickets. Played some games here, thought 200 could have been chased down. He (Nitish Reddy) sums up the conditions pretty well, he's amazing, great in the field, gives some overs with the ball as well.”
IPL 2024 points table after SRH vs RR
Despite the defeat, RR remain on top of the IPL 2024 points table with 16 points in 10 games. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders (12) are second and Lucknow Super Giants (12) are third. SRH have climbed to fourth with 12 points, and have overtaken Chennai Super Kings (10), who have fallen to fifth.
Delhi Capitals are in sixth position with 10 points, followed by seventh-placed Punjab Kings (8) and Gujarat Titans (8) in eighth. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians (6) are ninth and Royal Challengers Bangalore (6) are bottom of the standings.
