IPL 2024 prize money: SRH got INR 12.5 crore, RR took home INR 7cr; how much did KKR earn after 3rd title win?

Turning the high-voltage clash into a one-sided contest on Sunday, Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Showcasing his bowling exploits in the summit clash of the cash-rich league, Mitchell Starc helped KKR bowl out SRH for just 113 as the 2016 winners posted the lowest-ever total in an IPL final. Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan and players celebrate with families and friends after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 tournament(PTI)

Australian left-arm quick Starc bagged two wickets and leaked 14 runs against Hyderabad. Andre Russell and Harshit Rana shared five wickets to dismiss SRH for a paltry total in 18.3 overs at Chepauk. In reply, opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz played a quick-fire knock of 39 off 32 balls while Venkatesh Iyer remained unbeaten on 52 off 26 balls to seal KKR's eight-wicket win over SRH in the IPL 2024 final. With the comfortable win, Kolkata have lifted the famous trophy for the third time in the history of the IPL.

How much did KKR earn after 3rd title win?

Even though there is no official statement from the IPL, the winners of this season's tournament will earn the same amount as last year. Thus, the total prize purse was INR 46.5 crore for participating teams in the IPL 2024. With the BCCI not revising the prize money list, KKR will earn INR 20 crore for winning the IPL 2024. Sunrisers Hyderabad will get INR 12.5 crore for finishing second in the IPL 2024. Former champions Rajasthan Royals will receive INR 7 crore, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru are taking home INR 6.5 crore to finish fourth this season.

Kohli and Harshal gets INR 10 lakh each

Batting icon Virat Kohli will get INR 10 lakh for finishing the IPL 2024 as the leading run-getter this season. Kohli topped the batting charts to win the Orange Cap in the IPL 2024. Punjab Kings pacer Harshal Patel secured the Purple Cap by finishing the season as the highest wicket-taker this season. Patel will also get INR 10 lakh for winning the Purple Cap. The winners of the Emerging Player of the Tournament and the Most Valuable Player award will take home INR 20 lakh and INR 12 lakh, respectively.

Full list of tournament award winners at IPL 2024:

Most Valuable Player of the Season - Sunil Narine

Orange Cap (INR 10 lakh) - Virat Kohli

Purple Cap (INR 10 lakh) - Harshal Patel

Emerging Player of the Season (INR 10 lakh) - Nitish Reddy

Most sixes (INR 10 lakh) - Abhishek Sharma (42)

Electric Striker of the Season (INR 10 lakh) - Jake Fraser-McGurk

Catch of the Season (INR 10 lakh) - Ramandeep Singh

Pitch and Ground Award (INR 50 lakh) - Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.