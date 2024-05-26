Harshal Patel wins Purple Cap in IPL 2024: PBKS pacer beats KKR's Varun Chakaravarthy with 24 wickets in 14 matches

With Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) turning the final into a low-scoring affair against misfiring Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Chennai, there was no stopping Harshal Patel from winning the Purple Cap as the Punjab Kings (PBKS) fast bowler finished the season as the leading wicket-taker on Sunday. The Indian pacer pipped Mumbai Indians (MI) speedster Jasprit Bumrah and KKR spinner Varun Chakaravarthy to win this season's prestigious Purple Cap. Punjab Kings' Harshal Patel receives the IPL Purple Cap from Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli (PBKS-X)

Opting to bat first in the final of the IPL 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Pat Cummins' SRH side suffered a shocking top-order collapse as the 2016 champions were reduced to 71-6 inside the first 12 overs. Veteran pacer Mitchell Starc, who ran riot in Qualifier 1 against SRH, bowled Abhishek Sharma in the first over of the Hyderabad innings. Fast bowler Starc bowled three overs and leaked 14 runs against SRH in the final. The KKR pacer bagged two wickets in the final to take his tally to 15 this season.

Spinner Chakaravarthy bowled two overs, but the spinner picked up the wicket of Shahbaz Ahmed to finish the season with 21 wickets. The KKR spinner finished second on the Purple Cap standings at IPL 2024. KKR pacer Harshit Rana secured the 5th position in the Purple Cap standings with a brace of wickets in the IPL 2024 final. The KKR star removed Nitish Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen as SRH were all out for a below-par total of 113 in 18.3 overs.

SRH skipper Cummins had a forgetful outing with the ball in the one-sided final against KKR. The Australian pacer bagged a solitary wicket against KKR in the summit clash. Shreyas Iyer's KKR side completed the 114-run target in xx overs to win the IPL title for the third time. Cummins picked up 18 wickets, and the SRH pacer finished ninth in the Purple Cap standings.