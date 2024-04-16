IPL 2024 Purple Cap list after RCB vs SRH: Yuzvendra Chahal leads race, Pat Cummins makes entry in top 5

Rajasthan Royals ace spinner Yuzvendra Chahal continues to lead the Purple Cap race in IPL 2024 after match 30 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad. It was a run-fest at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday as the bowlers could only see the ball clearing the ropes. It allowed Chahal to extend his stay at the top of the Purple Cap listings. The RR spinner has claimed 11 wickets in 6 matches and once again has been monumental in his team's consistent show in the tournament. Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler Pat Cummins celebrates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Faf du Plessis.(PTI)

Sanju Samson relies heavily on Chahal to get the job done in the middle overs and even after many years he is bossing the batters with his smart bowling.

The second on the tally is one of the best in business - Jasprit Bumrah. The MI pacer remained wicketless against Chennai Super Kings as a result he failed to pip Chahal from the top spot. However, with more than of matches still left, Bumrah has a good chance to grab the coveted Purple Cap which he has never won in his career. He has claimed 10 wickets in 6 matches thus far at an economy rate of 6.08.

Chennai Super Kings' newly-recruit Mustafizur Rahman is finally making big strides in IPL as the yellow jersey effect is working on him well. The Bangladesh pacer has also picked 10 wickets in 5 matches but his economy rate is higher than Bumrah's - 9.15 which put him on the third spot.

Meanwhile, SRH captain Pat Cummins managed to take 3 wickets against RCB amidst the run-fest and moved to the fourth spot in the Purple Cap race. Cummins, who was bought by SRH for a whopping 20.50 crore, has picked 9 wickets in 6 matches at an economy of 7.87 this season.

Premier Proteas pacer Kagiso Rabada has been doing the big job for Punjab Kings with the ball and has also claimed 9 wickets in 6 matches at an economy rate of 7.95.