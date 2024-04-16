IPL 2024 updated Orange Cap list after SRH vs RCB: Virat Kohli retains top spot; Klaasen, Head feature in top 10

Records galore in the Indian Premier League as Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru scripted history by playing out an absolute run-fest at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday. Fresh from smashing the highest-ever total in the 2024 season of the cash-rich league, Pat Cummins' free-scoring SRH side smashed their record total by setting a gigantic target against the Virat Kohli-starrer side in match No.30 of the IPL 2024. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli (R) plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match(AFP)

Australian batter Travis Head smashed a sublime century to help SRH topple their highest-ever IPL total. Former champions SRH registered the previous best total of 277/3 against Mumbai Indians. Resetting their record total in RCB's den, Sunrisers Hyderabad posted 287-3 in 20 overs. Opener Head smashed the fourth-fastest century in IPL's history while Klassen played a quick-fire knock of 67 off 31 balls.

Virat Kohli retains top spot

Leading RCB's reply in the high-scoring encounter, run-machine Kohli scored 42 off 20 balls as the batting icon was cleaned up spinner Mayank Markande after the powerplay. Kohli's 42-run knock paved the way for the former RCB skipper to retain the top spot in the Orange Cap standings. RCB skipper Faf du Plessis scored a gritty half-century, while Dinesh Karthik propelled RCB to 262-7 with his entertaining 83 off 35 balls. Topping the batting charts in the IPL 2024, Kohli has scored 361 runs in 7 matches.

Klaasen, Head feature in top 10

IPL 2024 updated Orange Cap list after SRH's win over RCB(IPL)

SRH batter Klaasen has taken the sixth spot (253) with his crucial knock against RCB. Australia's Head is placed eighth on the Orange Cap standings. Head has smashed 235 runs in 5 matches for Cummins and Co. this season. The SRH opener was also named the Player of the Match for his batting heroics. “Had some food, had a shower. Exciting game again after the Mumbai game. Played beautifully. We thought we had to adapt in the first six overs. But we had the batting order and they had the license to after the bowlers. We complement each other well. He is a young guy. We fed off each other's confidence. Pleased with how I hit the ball today,” Head said after the match.