IPL 2024, SRH vs RR IPL Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad look to revive campaign, put a halt to Royals' winning run

IPL 2024, SRH vs RR IPL Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals: Sunrisers Hyderabad find themselves at a critical point in their IPL campaign as they gear up to tackle the high-flying Rajasthan Royals in an important match in Hyderabad. While the Royals have virtually secured their playoff berth, the stakes are higher for the Sunrisers, who are grappling with chasing troubles that have led to consecutive defeats against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings....Read More

With five wins and four losses, the 2016 champions sit at the fifth spot with 10 points, having dropped out of the top four due to their recent slump. Their top and middle-order batters have struggled collectively during run-chases; despite breaching the 250-run mark three times while batting first, the Sunrisers have faltered in chasing down totals exceeding 200, highlighting a glaring inconsistency in their approach.

The team's dependence on explosive starts from Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma has been evident, but their failure to consistently deliver puts added pressure on the middle order. Aiden Markram, in particular, needs to step up and justify his place in the playing XI after a lacklustre season thus far. Captain Pat Cummins also emphasised the need for improved performances in chasing situations.

In contrast, Rajasthan Royals are in a commanding position atop the table with 16 points, showcasing a near-flawless run in the tournament so far. Led by skipper Sanju Samson and bolstered by a formidable top order featuring Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal, the Royals have demonstrated their prowess with the bat. The contributions of Shimron Hetymer, Rovman Powell, Riyan Parag, and Dhruv Jurel have further solidified their batting depth.

Equally impressive is the Royals' bowling attack, spearheaded by the experienced Trent Boult and supported by Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, and Sandeep Sharma. Their ability to complement their strong batting lineup with a potent bowling unit has been a key factor in their success. With a comfortable lead at the top of the table, RR are well-positioned to maintain their momentum and secure a favourable position heading into the knockout stage.

As SRH seek to address their chasing woes and mount a comeback, they face a formidable challenge in the form of the Rajasthan Royals, who are riding high on confidence and momentum.

Here's all you need to know about SRH vs RR clash in IPL 2024:

-Rajasthan Royals are the best bowling unit in the powerplay

-RR's Yuzvendra Chahal has taken 28 wickets against SRH

-Sanju Samson has scored 791 runs vs SRH in the IPL 2024