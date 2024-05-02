IPL 2024, SRH vs RR IPL Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad look to revive campaign, put a halt to Royals' winning run
Sunrisers Hyderabad will face the Rajasthan Royals in a bid to gain momentum and revive their campaign in IPL 2024.
Sunrisers Hyderabad find themselves at a critical point in their IPL campaign as they gear up to tackle the high-flying Rajasthan Royals in an important match in Hyderabad. While the Royals have virtually secured their playoff berth, the stakes are higher for the Sunrisers, who are grappling with chasing troubles that have led to consecutive defeats against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings.
With five wins and four losses, the 2016 champions sit at the fifth spot with 10 points, having dropped out of the top four due to their recent slump. Their top and middle-order batters have struggled collectively during run-chases; despite breaching the 250-run mark three times while batting first, the Sunrisers have faltered in chasing down totals exceeding 200, highlighting a glaring inconsistency in their approach.
The team's dependence on explosive starts from Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma has been evident, but their failure to consistently deliver puts added pressure on the middle order. Aiden Markram, in particular, needs to step up and justify his place in the playing XI after a lacklustre season thus far. Captain Pat Cummins also emphasised the need for improved performances in chasing situations.
In contrast, Rajasthan Royals are in a commanding position atop the table with 16 points, showcasing a near-flawless run in the tournament so far. Led by skipper Sanju Samson and bolstered by a formidable top order featuring Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal, the Royals have demonstrated their prowess with the bat. The contributions of Shimron Hetymer, Rovman Powell, Riyan Parag, and Dhruv Jurel have further solidified their batting depth.
Equally impressive is the Royals' bowling attack, spearheaded by the experienced Trent Boult and supported by Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, and Sandeep Sharma. Their ability to complement their strong batting lineup with a potent bowling unit has been a key factor in their success. With a comfortable lead at the top of the table, RR are well-positioned to maintain their momentum and secure a favourable position heading into the knockout stage.
As SRH seek to address their chasing woes and mount a comeback, they face a formidable challenge in the form of the Rajasthan Royals, who are riding high on confidence and momentum.
Here's all you need to know about SRH vs RR clash in IPL 2024:
-Rajasthan Royals are the best bowling unit in the powerplay
-RR's Yuzvendra Chahal has taken 28 wickets against SRH
-Sanju Samson has scored 791 runs vs SRH in the IPL 2024
SRH openers are doing the heavy lifting in the ongoing edition of the IPL. Head has scored 338 runs in 8 games while Sharma has 303 runs under his belt. SRH have lost three games while chasing. The Orange Army only won once while batting second this season.
Champions in the 2016 edition of the IPL, Sunrisers Hyderabad have breached the 250-run mark on three occasions this season. However, SRH have reached new heights by batting first. They are yet to chase a total in excess of 200 in the IPL 2024. Can SRH fix their chasing troubles tonight?
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Navdeep Saini, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Kuldeep Sen, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Umran Malik, Mayank Markande, Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of IPL 2024, Match 50 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals! While RR have virtually secured a spot in playoffs, stakes are higher for the Sunrisers, who arrive at this game on the back of two successive losses