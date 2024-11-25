IPL 2025 auction: Top five most expensive Indian players on day one of mega auction

The first day of the IPL 2025 auction, held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, witnessed intense bidding wars and record-breaking deals. With INR 467.95 crore spent on 72 players, franchises showed no hesitation in breaking banks to solidify their squads. The highlight of the day was Rishabh Pant, who smashed auction records to become the most expensive player in IPL history, going to Lucknow Super Giants for a staggering INR 27 crore. Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer headlined Day 1 of the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah.(PTI)

Shreyas Iyer emerged as the second-most expensive buy, as Punjab Super Kings secured his services for INR 26.75 crore. Their aggressive strategy also saw them acquiring Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal for INR 18 crore each, reinforcing their bowling attack. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders invested heavily in Venkatesh Iyer, re-signing the allrounder for INR 23.75 crore to maintain their team’s core.

1. Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant became the expensive player in IPL history when Lucknow Super Giants secured him for a whopping INR 27 crore. Lucknow won the fierce bidding war against teams like Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals, the latter vying to reclaim their former captain. Pant, a dynamic batter with 3,284 runs in 111 matches and a strike rate of 148.93, adds immense value to Lucknow’s lineup.

2. Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer, who led Kolkata Knight Riders to an IPL title in 2024, was snapped up by Punjab Super Kings for INR 26.75 crore. The intense bidding saw Punjab, Delhi Capitals and Kolkata in action, with Punjab ultimately outlasting the others. Iyer broke Mitchell Starc’s IPL 2024 record as the highest-paid player until Pant surpassed him moments later. Known for his consistency, Iyer has 3,127 IPL runs in 115 matches and will bring stability to Punjab’s middle order as their new skipper.

3. Venkatesh Iyer

Despite releasing him earlier, Kolkata Knight Riders went all out to reacquire Venkatesh Iyer for INR 23.75 crore. Known for his all-around skills, Iyer played a key role in KKR’s success and is a vital asset for the franchise. After an intense bidding battle with Lucknow and Bengaluru, Kolkata emerged victorious. In his 50 IPL games since debuting in 2021, Iyer has amassed 1,326 runs at a strike rate of 137.13.

4. Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh sparked a bidding war as the first name of the day. Teams like Chennai, Delhi, Rajasthan and Gujarat made aggressive offers before Punjab Super Kings used their Right to Match (RTM) card at INR 18 crore to retain him. The 25-year-old left-arm pacer, a T20 World Cup winner, has taken 76 wickets in 65 IPL games and impressed with his recent performances for India. His ability to bowl under pressure makes him a key player for Punjab.

5. Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal, IPL’s all-time leading wicket-taker with 205 scalps, became Punjab’s big spin signing for INR 18 crore. Gujarat, Chennai and Lucknow initially competed for the star legspinner before Punjab prevailed in a final showdown with Hyderabad. With a stellar record across 160 IPL matches, Chahal brings both experience and match-winning skills to Punjab’s bowling attack. This will be Chahal’s fourth IPL team after stints with Mumbai, Bengaluru and Rajasthan.