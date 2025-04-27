IPL 2025 playoffs scenario: KKR on thin ice after PBKS washout, CSK all but out; RCB, DC aim top-two finish

After 44 riveting contests in the ongoing IPL 2025, the playoff fixture has started to take shape. While heavyweights Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, who have won the elusive title eight times between themselves, have their chances diminished, Punjab Kings, usually an unlikely pre-season favourite, find themselves on the verge of making the playoffs for the first time in 11 years. A look at IPL 2025 playoffs scenarios after 44 matches this season

As IPL gears up for another double-header Sunday, where Mumbai Indians will host Lucknow Super Giants in the first game, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, we take a look at the qualification scenarios for all 10 teams…

Gujarat Titans: (Eight matches | six wins | 12 points)

Remaining games: vs RR, SRH, MI, DC, LSG and CSK

Ranked at the top of the points table with 12 points, Gujarat stand just two wins away from returning to the playoffs, after having finished eighth last season. They not only have the time, but also the opportunity, as three of their remaining games are at home, where they have lost just one of their four matches thus far.

Delhi Capitals: (Eight matches | six wins | 12 points)

Remaining games: vs RCB, KKR, SRH, PBKS, GT, MI

Delhi find themselves in the same spot as Gujarat, as they too stand just two wins away from making the playoffs for the first time in four years. Like Gujarat, they as well have three of their remaining matches at home, starting with the game against RCB on Sunday. A win against Bengaluru could see them topple the 2022 champions and push for a top-two finish.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: (Nine matches | six wins | 12 points)

Remaining games: vs DC, CSK, LSG, SRH, KKR

Contrary to the rest of the teams in the IPL, RCB has developed a knack for winning away from home, resulting in five of their six wins this season, all on consecutive occasions. They have two more away games left, and that is all they need to make it through to the playoffs. RCB also have three home games left, which could work to their advantage in pushing a case for a top-two finish, given they found their groove in Chinnaswamy last week with their first win in four home games this season.

Punjab Kings: (Nine matches | five wins | 11 points)

Remaining games: vs CSK, LSG, DC, MI, RR

Had it not been for the rain in Kolkata on Saturday, Punjab could have probably been on the same points as RCB and DC, leaving them two wins away from making the playoffs for the first time in 11 years. They have five games remaining, but three of their matches are in Dharamsala. While the high-scoring venue should aid their batting line-up, they haven't yet played at the venue this season. Two of those matches are against in-form Delhi and Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians: (Nine matches | five wins | 10 points)

Remaining games: vs LSG, RR, GT, PBKS, DC

Mumbai managed just one win in five games at the start of the season, leaving their season on ice, but they rejuvenated in quick time to win four games in a row that saw them rise from the ninth spot in the table to pushing for a qualification in the playoffs. If they can keep the juggernaut alive, Mumbai could make it through with five games in hand. They need three more wins to guarantee qualification.

Lucknow Super Giants: (Nine matches | five wins | 10 points)

Remaining games: vs MI, PBKS, RCB, GT, SRH

Lucknow have shown inconsistency this season. Despite having shown promise earlier this month, with a hat-trick of wins, they stuttered yet again to lose two of their next three matches. They still have fate in their hand, and three wins in their remaining five games could see them back in the playoffs.

Kolkata Knight Riders: (Nine matches | three wins | 7 points)

Remaining games: vs DC, RR, CSK, SRH, RCB

After the washout at the Eden Gardens against Punjab Kings, Kolkata, who have failed to secure a win in their last three matches, find themselves in must-win territory. Another defeat and the defending champions would be staring at an early exit in the tournament.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: (Nine matches | three wins | 6 points)

Remaining games: vs GT, DC, KKR, RCB, LSG

SRH did buy themselves some time with the crucial win in Chennai against MS Dhoni's men on Friday, but they still need to win all their matches to guarantee qualification. With the top three likely to push for 20 points in the league, one more defeat is not what SRH can afford.

Rajasthan Royals (Nine matches | two wins | 4 points)

Remaining games: vs GT, MI, KKR, CSK, PBKS

Chennai Super Kings (Nine matches | two wins | 4 points)

Remaining games: vs PBKS, RCB, KKR, CSK, GT

With the top three teams on 12 and the next three on 10, 14 points might not be enough for a side to make it through. Hence, even a turnaround, which could be nothing short of a miracle given both their season thus far, Chennai and Rajasthan are unlikely to make it through. They are mathematically still in, but the chances are far from reality.