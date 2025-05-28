IPL Playoffs schedule confirmed: Which team plays who in Qualifier 1, Qualifier 2, Eliminator? Check date, time, venue

The 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) already had its four teams for the playoffs, much ahead of the end of the preliminary stage of the tournament, yet there was intrigue around the final league match. On Tuesday, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who have already made the playoffs, squared off with an already-eliminated Lucknow Super Giants with a top-two finish at stake. And stand-in captain Jitesh Sharma ensured that RCB head into the final stage of the tournament with a victory. IPL 2025 playoffs schedule confirmed!

Chasing an imposing 228, RCB started off on a fiery note as Virat Kohli (54 off 30) and Phil Salt (30 off 19) stitched a 61-run opening stand in just 34 balls, before Jitesh (85) and Mayank Agarwal (41) wrapped up the chase, making 107 runs for the impressive unbroken fifth wicket stand. RCB completed the record chase with eight balls to spare.

With the win, RCB finished second on the table with 19 points, same as top-placed Punjab Kings, with net run rate differentiating the two sides. Gujarat Titans slipped to the third spot, with 18 points, while Mumbai finished fourth, with 16 points.

IPL 2025 playoffs fixture confirmed!

With RCB securing a six-wicket win against Lucknow, they set up a clash against Punjab in Qualifier 1, which will be held on May 29, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, in Chandigarh. The same venue will host the Eliminator on the following day, between Mumbai and Gujarat.

The losing team from Qualifier 1 and the winner of Eliminator will then face each other in Qualifier 2, on June 1, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The same venue will host the final on June 3.

IPL 2025 playoffs schedule:

Qualifier 1: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru - May 29, Chandigarh

Eliminator: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians - May 30, Chandigarh

Qualifier 2: Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator - June 1, Ahmedabad

Final: Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2 - June 3, Ahmedabad